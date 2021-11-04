Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monetary statistics (statistical publication)

11/04/2021 | 09:22am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Subscribe to e-mail notifications of updates to this page.

This publication contains selected economic indicators of the Czech Republic, produced as part of the CNB's monetary statistics.

Tables 1 and 2 compare key interest rates of the CNB and the Czech financial markets with analogous rates in the euro area. Tables 3 to 9 deal with monetary indicators, i.e. monetary aggregates and their counterparts, from various viewpoints and in various breakdowns. In addition to the main components of M3, they focus on stocks, transactions and growth rates of other items, such as foreign assets/liabilities and credit aggregates. Tables 10 and 11 supplement the preceding data on monetary financial institutions with price information, i.e. interest rates on deposits received and loans provided. Table 12 deals with cost-of-borrowing indicators. Tables 13 to 15 focus on other financial institutions operating in the field of financial intermediation. Table 13 provides the balance sheet of investment funds, Table 14 the balance sheet of financial corporations engaged in lending (FCLs) and Table 15 a more detailed breakdown of the consumer credit and other loans provided by FCLs.

The tables are always supplemented with a brief statistical commentary on the main changes and trends. A glossary and technical notes are also included.

Underlying data for the publication are located in the ARAD statistical database. The data are released in accordance with the publication calendar of the relevant statistics.

Current issue of the publication

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:32aSPH Notice - Fisher Funds Management Limited
PU
05:32aPLDT 3Q21 consolidated service revenues and EBITDA hit all-time highs of ₱46.0b and ₱24.5b, respectively; 9M21 consolidated service revenues increase 7% to ₱135.9b; telco core income up 10% to ₱23.1b, on track to reach full year guidance of ₱30.0b; Home revenues hit ₱35.3b, a record 25% increase year-on-year; Fiber-only Home revenues surge 78% from 9M20 and 83% from 3Q20 - to exceed 1m Fiber net adds for 2021; Enterprise revenues hit quarterly record of ₱10.7b, led
PU
05:32aUpdate announcement
PU
05:32aFact BookⅡ
PU
05:32aClean energy technologies need a major boost to keep net zero by 2050 within reach
PU
05:32aAdjustment of Backlog by Execution Year in Third-Quarter Results 2021
PU
05:32aThe consolidated financial report for the third quarter of 2021 has been approved by the board of directors.
PU
05:32aAnnounce the important resolutions passed in the Company's Board Meeting on November 4th 2021
PU
05:32aThe Company's 2021 third quarter consolidated financial statements have been reported to the Board of Directors.
PU
05:32aAnnouncement on behalf of our subsidiary D-Link International Pte. Ltd., for resolution by the BOD to convene the 2021 special shareholders' meeting.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SocGen beats expectations in Q3, raises provision guidance for 2021
2NORDEN initiates share buy-back programme
3Notice of Revisions to the Financial Forecast and Dividend Forecast for..
4Alfa Laval is part of the new Long Duration Energy Storage Council to a..
5BT 1st Half Pretax Profit Fell, Brings Forward Savings Target

HOT NEWS