MonetizeMore : Achieves Google Certified Publishing Partnership

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MonetizeMore , an early pioneer of the ad optimization model has been accepted as a Google Certified Publishing Partner. This seal of approval is a testament to MonetizeMore's ability to tackle complex ad monetization challenges and consistently exceed publisher expectations via sophisticated ad tech and an expert team of 170+ around the world.

Google Certified Publishing Partners are required to meet stringent qualification standards for their expertise in AdSense, Google Ad Exchange, and Google Ad Manager; their high customer satisfaction track record; and up-to-date knowledge of the latest Google advertising products. "This enhanced partnership with Google will accelerate MonetizeMore's mission to empower ad monetized publishers via ad tech expertise, content, community nurturing, and tech that solves publisher pain points," mentioned Kean Graham, CEO & Founder of MonetizeMore.

As an innovator in the advertising technology space, MonetizeMore has added a comprehensive arsenal of solutions that empower publishers to maximize their ad revenue. Their publisher analytics platform, PubGuru , offers publishers a suite of features including:

Smart notification engine

Header bidding management

Custom ad network reporting

Revenue discrepancy monitoring

Ad revenue attribution

Invalid traffic detection & blocking

This announcement as a Google Certified Publishing Partner will allow MonetizeMore to continue providing exceptional value to the ad monetized publishing community.

About MonetizeMore

MonetizeMore started in 2010, with over 170 team members across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia & Latin America. MonetizeMore's divisions have grown to fuel a $23 million dollar enterprise from its core offering of ad operation services in 2010 to their PubGuru ad tech suite that empowers ad monetized publishers.

