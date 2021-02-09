Monex Europe : Reflationary environment props and drops dollar in yesterday's session

GBP

Yesterday's trading session saw sterling tumble vs USD and EUR before recovering losses during the later part of the trading session, as both Brexit and virus headlines were in the picture for the pound yesterday. Reuters reported that Britain called on Monday for a reset in relations with the EU and a refinement of a Brexit deal covering trade with Northern Ireland as 'trust was eroded when Brussels attempted to restrict Covid-19 vaccine supplies'. Britain also asked for a two-year extension on the Northern Ireland border issue but Brussels is unlikely to accept this call, according to the Telegraph. Adding to the narratives weighing on sterling is the downward revision of growth in 2021 by the UK's National Institute of Economic and Social Research, which cut the growth forecast from 5.9% to 3.4% for the coming year. The forecasts reflect high levels of uncertainty about economic recovery as the virus path and efficacy of vaccines against all variants is not a given yet, potentially casting doubt upon the Bank of England's economic rebound hopes. Nevertheless, cable is still trading around three-year highs as the rapid vaccine rollout in the UK and faded expectations of negative rates keep the pound supported.

EUR

The euro sustained losses against most of the G10 currency board in yesterday's session, apart from USD and SEK. While the broad risk environment was boosted by the downturn in the dollar, ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech to the European Parliament yesterday likely weighed on the single currency due to the emphasis she placed on the downside risks to the economic outlook. Lagarde stated the mutations in the virus and curbs meant to contain the pandemic pose big downside risks for growth and coordinated fiscal and monetary support is crucial to limit these downside risks. On the Italian front, former ECB chief Mario Draghi told lawmakers he wants to make a common euro-area budget a priority if he becomes Italy's new prime minister. This should not come as a surprise to markets as Draghi already called for euro nations to forge a common budget when he was ECB President. Draghi is set to conclude a second round of talks with parties today while he could reveal his top ministers this week.

USD

Despite opening the week on the front foot, the US dollar's fortunes turned around in the afternoon of yesterday's European session to post losses against most of the G10 with the exception of SEK. The dollar began the session on the front foot, as stimulus talks by the Biden administration signalled a larger package for markets via the reconciliation process. This led to a significant bear steepening of the US yield curve, while also raising inflation expectations as breakeven rates on the 10-year rose to the highest point since 2014. However, the opening of the US equity market saw positive risk sentiment flow around markets in general, with precious metals and oil also rallying. Ultimately, this weighed on the greenback despite it being a driver of USD outperformance earlier in the day. The market focus remains on the progression of the fiscal stimulus package in Washington, despite Donald Trump's Senate hearing set to begin today. Late last night, House Democrats released their biggest piece of coronavirus relief, extending the $400 unemployment checks until August 29th while sending $1,400 direct cheques to individuals with incomes up to $75,000 and couples with joint incomes up to $150,000. The House Ways and Means Committee votes start today, with a full vote expected the week of February 22nd. The signal sent by the Biden administration of a large Covid-19 relief package resulted in Goldman Sachs upgrading their estimates of US stimulus this year from $1.1trn to $1.5trn, an upgrade that was mimicked in market pricing of US yields earlier in the day. Beyond that, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks on the economy and monetary policy today at 17:00 GMT, hosted by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.

CAD

While the Canadian dollar traded defensively in the early part of yesterday's session, as the US dollar was buoyed by the reflationary environment in markets, it joined the G10 rally in the afternoon session to post a gain of 0.2% over the course of the day. Yesterday's data releases saw Canada's consumer insolvencies drop to their lowest point in nearly two decades in 2020, as government support measures and credit deferral programs shielded households from declaring bankruptcy during the pandemic. There were 96,458 filings in 2020, down 30% from 2019 to touch the lowest point since 2002, which is a stark reminder of a by-product of the pandemic; a shoring up of household finances. However, with much of the support coming from direct transfers, the tapering of federal support measures will place increasing pressure on the Canadian consumer during the recovery. Today, the loonie is enjoying the more upbeat tone in markets, while oil markets crack fresh one-year highs.

DISCLAIMER: This information has been prepared by Monex Europe Limited, an execution-only service provider. The material is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is, or should be considered to be, financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by Monex Europe Limited or the author that any particular transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication.