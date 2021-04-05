Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Money Market Operations as on April 05, 2021

04/05/2021 | 11:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

April 06, 2021

Money Market Operations as on April 05, 2021

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

417,675.97

3.08

1.00-5.30

I. Call Money

9,528.09

3.11

1.90-3.50

II. Triparty Repo

294,932.55

3.07

2.50-3.24

III. Market Repo

113,190.33

3.13

1.00-3.30

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

25.00

5.30

5.30-5.30

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

1,525.55

3.20

2.65-3.40

II. Term Money@@

400.00

-

3.60-3.60

III. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Market Repo

200.00

2.50

2.50-2.50

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

Date

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF)

& Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Mon, 05/04/2021

1

Tue, 06/04/2021

720,562.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Mon, 05/04/2021

1

Tue, 06/04/2021

13.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-720,549.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

2

(ii) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

Fri, 26/03/2021

11

Tue, 06/04/2021

500.00

4.02

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

7. On Tap Targeted Long Term

Mon, 22/03/2021

1095

Thu, 21/03/2024

5,000.00

4.00

Repo Operations

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

31,319.46

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

113,901.46

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-606,647.54

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

April 05, 2021

501,869.31

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

April 09, 2021

531,247.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

April 05,

2021

500.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

March 12,

2021

839,252.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Press Release: 2021-2022/11

Rupambara

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 03:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:44aFINEOS  : The New Leave Laws You Need to Know About Right Now
PU
12:44aZILLOW'S 2021 MOVER REPORT : The opportunity, emotion and trends behind the Great Reshuffling
PU
12:42aMORTGAGE CHOICE  : The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has today made the decision to maintain the cash rate target at 0.10% at its April m…
PU
12:35aU.S. auto industry calls for government help as it warns of impact of chip shortage
RE
12:32aTOYOTA MOTOR  : "WHO IS THE FASTEST GR DRIVER?"Outline of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GT Cup 2021 Announced
PU
12:31aUNIPHORE  : Raises $140 Million in Series D Funding as Demand Skyrockets for Enterprise AI and Automation Solutions
BU
12:29aASTRAZENECA  : Australia short of 3 mln AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses in blow to vaccination drive
RE
12:28aDOHA BANK Q P S C  : Hosted an Online Event for their High Net Worth Clients
PU
12:27aSHIN ETSU CHEMICAL  : Opens a Website for Silicone Products for the Indian Market
BU
12:24aZILLOW  : New Zillow campaign shows emotional journey of moving and how Zillow can help
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon illegally fired employees critical of work conditions, labor board finds
2Credit Suisse to reveal losses from Archegos; 2 execs to depart -sources
3NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. : NOMURA : Credit Suisse to reveal losses from Archegos; two executives to depart - sour..
4GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Crypto market cap surges to record $2 trillion, ..
5BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Indian refiners deepen cuts to Saudi oil purchases in May - ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ