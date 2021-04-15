Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Money Market Operations as on April 14, 2021

04/15/2021 | 03:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

April 15, 2021

Money Market Operations as on April 14, 2021

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

0.00

-

-

I. Call Money

0.00

-

-

II. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

III. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

0.00

-

-

II. Term Money@@

0.00

-

-

III. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

Date

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Wed, 14/04/2021

1

Thu, 15/04/2021

35,651.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Wed, 14/04/2021

1

Thu, 15/04/2021

1,804.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-33,847.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

2

(ii) Reverse Repo

Tue, 13/04/2021

2

Thu, 15/04/2021

18,839.00

3.35

Mon, 12/04/2021

3

Thu, 15/04/2021

4,47,338.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

Fri, 09/04/2021

14

Fri, 23/04/2021

2,00,017.00

3.48

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

Tue, 13/04/2021

2

Thu, 15/04/2021

1,299.00

4.25

Mon, 12/04/2021

3

Thu, 15/04/2021

180.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

7. On Tap Targeted Long Term

Mon, 22/03/2021

1095

Thu, 21/03/2024

5,000.00

4.00

Repo Operations

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

29,122.06

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

-5,53,510.94

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-5,87,357.94

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

April 14, 2021

5,27,227.02

April 13, 2021

5,60,770.74

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

April 23, 2021

5,37,119.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

April 12, 2021

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

March 26, 2021

8,08,301.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Press Release: 2021-2022/51

Rupambara

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 07:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:47aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF CENTRE  : Igor Makovskiy held a meeting on improving the reliability and efficiency of the power grid complex of the Tula region
PU
03:47aBELLUNA  : Monthly report for March
PU
03:47aBRD KLEE A/S  : New Elesa+Ganter HD range catalogue
PU
03:46aGAMESTOP  : style investors trigger speculation in Arkle
AQ
03:46aTECNOTREE OYJ  : Resolutions passed by the Annual General Meeting of Tecnotree Corporation
AQ
03:46aPONTUS PROTEIN  : Appoints Globally Renowned Aquaponics Experts to its Board of Advisors and Provides Warrant Acceleration Clarification
AQ
03:46aBALYO  : John Hayes of BALYO Sees Changing Material Handling Industry Accelerates AGV Robotics
AQ
03:45aVONOVIA  : Nächste Schritte nach dem Urteil des Bundesverfassungsgerichts zum Berliner Mietendeckel (english version)
PU
03:45aSIEMENS  : to support zero-emission public transport in Ostrava with charging solution
PU
03:45aThese Emerging Companies Have Near Term Catalysts That Could Send Share Prices Soaring
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings
2DOW JONES 30 : Wall St. ends mixed; Coinbase surges in debut
3KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop leads 'meme stocks' higher, snaps seven-day losing streak
4Cathie Wood's Ark funds bought $246 million Coinbase shares
5Dell spins off VMware stake, generating up to $9.7 billion to pay down debt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ