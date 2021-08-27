Log in
Money Market Operations as on August 26, 2021

08/27/2021 | 12:11am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

August 27, 2021

Money Market Operations as on August 26, 2021

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

4,53,163.86

3.13

0.01-5.30

I. Call Money

10,114.22

3.23

1.95-3.40

II. Triparty Repo

3,52,712.70

3.13

3.00-3.15

III. Market Repo

90,331.94

3.10

0.01-3.30

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

5.00

5.30

5.30-5.30

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

497.65

3.22

2.75-3.45

II. Term Money@@

263.00

-

3.30-3.50

III. Triparty Repo

400.00

3.16

3.15-3.16

IV. Market Repo

115.00

2.73

2.70-2.90

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

949.00

3.46

3.38-5.35

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

Date

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF)

& Marginal Standing

Facility

(MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Thu, 26/08/2021

1

Fri, 27/08/2021

5,96,424.00

3.35

(iii) Special Reverse Repo~

(iv) Special Reverse Repoψ

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

Thu, 26/08/2021

1

Fri, 27/08/2021

40.00

4.25

4. Special Long-Term Repo

Operations (SLTRO) for

Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£

5. Net liquidity injected from today's

operations

-5,96,384.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding

Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

(iii) Special Reverse Repo~

Fri, 13/08/2021

14

Fri, 27/08/2021

4,481.00

3.75

(iv) Special Reverse Repoψ

Fri, 13/08/2021

14

Fri, 27/08/2021

352.00

3.75

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

Fri, 13/08/2021

14

Fri, 27/08/2021

2,50,029.00

3.43

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

2

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

7. On Tap Targeted Long Term

Mon, 22/03/2021

1095

Thu, 21/03/2024

5,000.00

4.00

Repo Operations

Mon, 14/06/2021

1096

Fri, 14/06/2024

320.00

4.00

8. Special Long-Term Repo

Mon, 17/05/2021

1095

Thu, 16/05/2024

400.00

4.00

Operations (SLTRO) for Small

Tue, 15/06/2021

1095

Fri, 14/06/2024

490.00

4.00

Finance Banks (SFBs)£

Thu, 15/07/2021

1093

Fri, 12/07/2024

750.00

4.00

Tue, 17/08/2021

1095

Fri, 16/08/2024

250.00

4.00

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

23,295.80

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

-1,47,274.20

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-7,43,658.20

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

August 26, 2021

6,09,629.34

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

August 27, 2021

6,27,870.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥

August 26, 2021

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

July 30, 2021

10,95,060.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Press Release: 2021-2022/755

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 04:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
