Money Market Operations as on December 18, 2021
December 20, 2021
Money Market Operations as on December 18, 2021
(Amount in ₹ Crore, Rate in Per cent)
MONEY MARKETS@
Volume
Weighted
Range
(One Leg)
Average Rate
A.
Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)
9,428.80
3.37
2.70-3.50
I. Call Money
2,467.45
3.31
2.70-3.50
II. Triparty Repo
6,961.35
3.39
3.00-3.50
III. Market Repo
0.00
|
-
IV. Repo in Corporate Bond
0.00
|
-
Term Segment
|
6.35
2.75
2.75-2.75
II. Term Money@@
0.00
-
-
III. Triparty Repo
0.00
-
-
IV. Market Repo
0.00
-
-
V. Repo in Corporate Bond
0.00
-
-
Auction
|
|
RBI OPERATIONS@
Amount
|
|
|
|
C.
Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)
I
Today's Operations
1. Fixed Rate
(i) Repo
|
(ii) Reverse Repo
|
Sat, 18/12/2021
2
Mon, 20/12/2021
49,249.00
|
|
(iv) Special Reverse Repoψ
2. Variable Rate&
(I)
|
|
(II)
|
|
|
3. MSF
Sat, 18/12/2021
|
|
|
|
Operations (SLTRO) for
Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£
5. Net liquidity injected from
today's operations
|
Outstanding Operations
1. Fixed Rate
(i) Repo
(ii) Reverse Repo
|
Fri, 17/12/2021
3
Mon, 20/12/2021
1,67,019.00
|
|
(iv) Special Reverse Repoψ
2. Variable Rate&
(I)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
(a) Repo
(b) Reverse Repo
Tue, 14/12/2021
7
Tue, 21/12/2021
2,00,010.00
|
Tue, 30/11/2021
28
Tue, 28/12/2021
50,005.00
|
3. MSF
Fri, 17/12/2021
3
Mon, 20/12/2021
122.00
|
4. Long-Term Repo Operations#
Mon, 17/02/2020
1095
Thu, 16/02/2023
499.00
|
Mon, 02/03/2020
1094
Wed, 01/03/2023
253.00
|
Mon, 09/03/2020
1093
Tue, 07/03/2023
484.00
|
Wed, 18/03/2020
1094
Fri, 17/03/2023
294.00
|
5. Targeted Long Term Repo
Fri, 27/03/2020
1092
Fri, 24/03/2023
12,236.00
|
Operations^
|
Fri, 03/04/2020
1095
Mon, 03/04/2023
16,925.00
|
Thu, 09/04/2020
1093
Fri, 07/04/2023
18,042.00
|
Fri, 17/04/2020
1091
Thu, 13/04/2023
20,399.00
|
6. Targeted Long Term Repo
Thu, 23/04/2020
1093
Fri, 21/04/2023
7,950.00
|
7. On Tap Targeted Long Term
Mon, 22/03/2021
1095
Thu, 21/03/2024
5,000.00
|
|
Mon, 14/06/2021
1096
Fri, 14/06/2024
320.00
|
Mon, 30/08/2021
1095
Thu, 29/08/2024
50.00
|
Mon, 13/09/2021
1095
Thu, 12/09/2024
200.00
|
Mon, 27/09/2021
1095
Thu, 26/09/2024
600.00
|
Mon, 04/10/2021
1095
Thu, 03/10/2024
350.00
|
Mon, 15/11/2021
1095
Thu, 14/11/2024
250.00
|
8. Special Long-Term Repo
Mon, 17/05/2021
1095
Thu, 16/05/2024
400.00
|
|
Tue, 15/06/2021
1095
Fri, 14/06/2024
490.00
|
Thu, 15/07/2021
1093
Fri, 12/07/2024
750.00
|
Tue, 17/08/2021
1095
Fri, 16/08/2024
250.00
|
Wed, 15/09/2021
1094
Fri, 13/09/2024
150.00
|
Mon, 15/11/2021
1095
Thu, 14/11/2024
105.00
|
Mon, 22/11/2021
1095
Thu, 21/11/2024
100.00
|
Mon, 29/11/2021
1095
Thu, 28/11/2024
305.00
|
Mon, 13/12/2021
1095
Thu, 12/12/2024
150.00
|
D.
Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)
20,001.80
Availed from RBI$
E.
Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection
-6,23,234.2
(+)/absorption (-)]*
F.
Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's
-6,72,367.2
operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
RESERVE POSITION@
|
Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks
(i) Cash balances with RBI as on
December 18, 2021
6,37,854.35
(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending
December 31, 2021
6,45,777.00
|
December 17, 2021
0.00
|
December 03, 2021
11,03,793.00
-
Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.
** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.
@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.
& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.
ψ As per the Press Release No. 2021-2022/323dated June 04, 2021.
Press Release: 2021-2022/1388
Ajit Prasad
Director (Communications)
