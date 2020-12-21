Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Money Market Operations as on December 19, 2020

12/21/2020 | 04:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

December 21, 2020

Money Market Operations as on December 19, 2020

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

10,550.40

3.58

2.50-4.25

I. Call Money

1,002.60

2.90

2.50-3.90

II. Triparty Repo

9,547.80

3.65

3.00-4.25

III. Market Repo

0.00

-

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

90.70

2.68

2.55-3.00

II. Term Money@@

0.00

-

-

III. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Sat, 19/12/2020

2

Mon, 21/12/2020

26,816.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Sat, 19/12/2020

2

Mon, 21/12/2020

124.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-26,692.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

2

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Fri, 18/12/2020

3

Mon, 21/12/2020

5,70,190.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

Fri, 18/12/2020

3

Mon, 21/12/2020

1.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 24/02/2020

365

Tue, 23/02/2021

15.00

5.15

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

34,759.53

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

-4,58,332.47

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-4,85,024.47

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

December 19, 2020

4,53,367.96

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

January 01, 2021

4,44,745.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

December 18, 2020

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

December 04, 2020

8,22,344.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Press Release: 2020-2021/808

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 09:32:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
04:44aNIKE INC : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:43aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : + acquires SAFCO, a leading construction testing and inspection services company in Saudi Arabia
PU
04:42aSoftBank prepares to file for SPAC IPO worth up to $600 million on Monday -Axios
RE
04:41aASTRAZENECA : India Government Is Likely To Soon Sign Purchase Agreement With Serum Institute To Procure 5 Crore Oxford Vaccines - CNBC-TV18
RE
04:39aOur First Faster Virtual Exhibition
PU
04:39aDOVALUE S P A : Financial Calendar 2021
PU
04:39aBNP PARIBAS : Wealth Management presents its 10 investment themes for 2021
PU
04:39aESCAPE HUNT : Digital Strategy Surpassing Expectations
PU
04:39aUNILEVER : A home from home for factory workers during Covid-19
PU
04:37aATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : Release of announcement according to section 135 para 2 of the austrian stock exchange act 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
2ACCOR : Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears
3Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin
4MEDIASET : Mediaset to press ahead with European TV plan regardless of Vivendi - CEO to paper
5Shell to write down assets again, taking cuts to more than $22 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ