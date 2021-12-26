Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Money Market Operations as on December 24, 2021

12/26/2021 | 10:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

प्रेसप्रकाशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क�रीय्द काया�लय, एस.बी.एस.माग�, फोट�,

मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

December 27, 2021

Money Market Operations as on December 24, 2021

(Amount in ₹ Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

5,03,750.20

3.46

0.01-5.50

I. Call Money

10,691.53

3.42

2.00-3.80

II. Triparty Repo

3,93,955.30

3.44

3.25-3.55

III. Market Repo

99,098.37

3.51

0.01-3.66

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

5.00

5.50

5.50-5.50

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

158.75

3.07

2.75-3.30

II. Term Money@@

319.00

-

3.30-4.20

III. Triparty Repo

1,000.00

3.65

3.64-3.65

IV. Market Repo

2,937.59

3.70

3.70-3.70

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

Auction

Tenor

Maturity

Current

RBI OPERATIONS@

Amount

Rate/Cut

Date

(Days)

Date

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Fri, 24/12/2021

3

Mon, 27/12/2021

93,955.00

3.35

(iii) Special Reverse Repo~

(iv) Special Reverse Repoψ

2. Variable Rate&

(I)

Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II)

Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

Fri, 24/12/2021

3

Mon, 27/12/2021

6,508.00

4.25

4. Special Long-Term Repo

Operations (SLTRO) for

Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£

5. Net liquidity injected from

today's operations

-87,447.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

(iii) Special Reverse Repo~

(iv) Special Reverse Repoψ

2. Variable Rate&

(I)

Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

Fri, 17/12/2021

14

Fri, 31/12/2021

3,12,876.00

3.99

2

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

Thu, 23/12/2021

4

Mon, 27/12/2021

1,33,332.00

3.99

Tue, 21/12/2021

7

Tue, 28/12/2021

1,55,438.00

3.99

Tue, 30/11/2021

28

Tue, 28/12/2021

50,005.00

3.97

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

11,987.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,423.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

17,512.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

19,746.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,450.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

7. On Tap Targeted Long Term

Mon, 22/03/2021

1095

Thu, 21/03/2024

5,000.00

4.00

Repo Operations

Mon, 14/06/2021

1096

Fri, 14/06/2024

320.00

4.00

Mon, 30/08/2021

1095

Thu, 29/08/2024

50.00

4.00

Mon, 13/09/2021

1095

Thu, 12/09/2024

200.00

4.00

Mon, 27/09/2021

1095

Thu, 26/09/2024

600.00

4.00

Mon, 04/10/2021

1095

Thu, 03/10/2024

350.00

4.00

Mon, 15/11/2021

1095

Thu, 14/11/2024

250.00

4.00

8. Special Long-Term Repo

Mon, 17/05/2021

1095

Thu, 16/05/2024

400.00

4.00

Operations (SLTRO) for Small

Tue, 15/06/2021

1095

Fri, 14/06/2024

490.00

4.00

Finance Banks (SFBs)£

Thu, 15/07/2021

1093

Fri, 12/07/2024

750.00

4.00

Tue, 17/08/2021

1095

Fri, 16/08/2024

250.00

4.00

Wed, 15/09/2021

1094

Fri, 13/09/2024

150.00

4.00

Mon, 15/11/2021

1095

Thu, 14/11/2024

105.00

4.00

Mon, 22/11/2021

1095

Thu, 21/11/2024

100.00

4.00

Mon, 29/11/2021

1095

Thu, 28/11/2024

305.00

4.00

Mon, 13/12/2021

1095

Thu, 12/12/2024

150.00

4.00

Mon, 20/12/2021

1095

Thu, 19/12/2024

100.00

4.00

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

24,401.23

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

-5,43,031.8

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-6,30,478.8

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

December 24, 2021

6,49,876.88

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

December 31, 2021

6,45,777.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥

December 24, 2021

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

December 03, 2021

11,03,793.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Press Release No. 2020-2021/1057dated February 05, 2021and Press Release No. 2021-2022/695dated August 13, 2021.

ψ As per the Press Release No. 2021-2022/323dated June 04, 2021.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1420

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 03:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:57aKAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA : Shipping Market Information Updated
PU
12:57aBEML : Pays Annual Dividend to GoI
PU
12:57aPHILEX MINING : Material Information/Transactions
PU
12:48aMeyer Burger to bring 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility and hundreds of jobs to Arizona, plans to scale site to 1.5 GW capacity
EQ
12:43aPrivate banks weigh on Indian shares as RBL tanks 20%
RE
12:37aBANGKOK BANK PUBLIC : leverages Bank@POST service offering both deposit and withdrawal at the post office to fulfill high cash usage at year-end and 25% growth in transaction value via Banking Agent
PU
12:37aMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Minute - December 27. 2021
PU
12:31aOil prices mixed, U.S. crude falls after COVID-19 flight cancellations
RE
12:30aBemil Leads the Way in P2E Games with New Features, Targets More Supports for Labouring Class
NE
12:27aOTP BANK : Extraordinary Information
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
2Asia stocks, oil struggle as Omicron worries weigh
3India's Adani nears first coal shipment from shunned Australian mine
4Foxconn India plant shut for 3 more days after week-long closure -govt ..
5Private banks weigh on Indian shares as RBL tanks 20%

HOT NEWS