Money Market Operations as on January 01, 2022

01/04/2022 | 08:39am EST
प्रेसप्रकाशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग,

क�रीय्द काया�लय, एस.बी.एस.माग�, फोट�, मुंबई-400001

Website :

www.rbi.org.in

-मेल/email :

helpdoc@rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

January 03, 2022

Money Market Operations as on January 01, 2022

(Amount in ₹ Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

18,803.40

3.40

2.70-3.70

I. Call Money

1,785.40

3.27

2.70-3.70

II. Triparty Repo

17,018.00

3.42

3.20-3.70

III. Market Repo

0.00

-

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

6.45

2.75

2.75-2.75

II. Term Money@@

0.00

-

-

III. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

Auction

Tenor

Maturity

Current

RBI OPERATIONS@

Amount

Rate/Cut

Date

(Days)

Date

off Rate

  1. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Sat, 01/01/2022

2

Mon, 03/01/2022

67,494.00

3.35

(iii) Special Reverse Repo~

(iv) Special Reverse Repoψ

2. Variable Rate&

(I)

Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II)

Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

Sat, 01/01/2022

2

Mon, 03/01/2022

1,005.00

4.25

4. Special Long-Term Repo

Operations (SLTRO) for

Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£

5. Net liquidity injected from today's

-66,489.00

operations [injection (+)/absorption

(-)]*

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Fri, 31/12/2021

3

Mon, 03/01/2022

208,070.00

3.35

(iii) Special Reverse Repo~

(iv) Special Reverse Repoψ

2. Variable Rate&

(I)

Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

Fri, 31/12/2021

14

Fri, 14/01/2022

267,022.00

3.99

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

Thu, 30/12/2021

4

Mon, 03/01/2022

142,729.00

3.99

2

Tue, 28/12/2021

7

Tue, 04/01/2022

125,025.00

3.99

Tue, 28/12/2021

28

Tue, 25/01/2022

49,387.00

3.99

3. MSF

Fri, 31/12/2021

3

Mon, 03/01/2022

8,176.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

11,987.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,423.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

17,512.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

19,746.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,450.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

7. On Tap Targeted Long Term

Mon, 22/03/2021

1095

Thu, 21/03/2024

5,000.00

4.00

Repo Operations

Mon, 14/06/2021

1096

Fri, 14/06/2024

320.00

4.00

Mon, 30/08/2021

1095

Thu, 29/08/2024

50.00

4.00

Mon, 13/09/2021

1095

Thu, 12/09/2024

200.00

4.00

Mon, 27/09/2021

1095

Thu, 26/09/2024

600.00

4.00

Mon, 04/10/2021

1095

Thu, 03/10/2024

350.00

4.00

Mon, 15/11/2021

1095

Thu, 14/11/2024

250.00

4.00

Mon, 27/12/2021

1095

Thu, 26/12/2024

2,275.00

4.00

8. Special Long-Term Repo

Mon, 17/05/2021

1095

Thu, 16/05/2024

400.00

4.00

Operations (SLTRO) for Small

Tue, 15/06/2021

1095

Fri, 14/06/2024

490.00

4.00

Finance Banks (SFBs)£

Thu, 15/07/2021

1093

Fri, 12/07/2024

750.00

4.00

Tue, 17/08/2021

1095

Fri, 16/08/2024

250.00

4.00

Wed, 15/09/2021

1094

Fri, 13/09/2024

150.00

4.00

Mon, 15/11/2021

1095

Thu, 14/11/2024

105.00

4.00

Mon, 22/11/2021

1095

Thu, 21/11/2024

100.00

4.00

Mon, 29/11/2021

1095

Thu, 28/11/2024

305.00

4.00

Mon, 13/12/2021

1095

Thu, 12/12/2024

150.00

4.00

Mon, 20/12/2021

1095

Thu, 19/12/2024

100.00

4.00

Mon, 27/12/2021

1095

Thu, 26/12/2024

255.00

4.00

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$

24,401.23

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

-672,907.8

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-739,396.8

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

  1. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

January 01, 2022

676,666.74

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

January 14, 2022

642,534.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥

December 31, 2021

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

December 17, 2021

1,090,055.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

ψ As per the Press Release No. 2021-2022/323dated June 04, 2021.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1479

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 13:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
