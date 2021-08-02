Log in
Money Market Operations as on July 31, 2021

08/02/2021 | 03:22am EDT
प्रेसप्रकाशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय ररज़िाबैंक

संचारविभाग, कें द्रीयकायाालय, एस.बी.एस.मागा, म ंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

िेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

August 02, 2021

Money Market Operations as on July 31, 2021

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

20,177.65

3.33

2.70-3.60

I. Call Money

502.20

3.05

2.70-3.60

II. Triparty Repo

19,675.45

3.33

3.11-3.45

III. Market Repo

0.00

-

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

5.00

2.75

2.75-2.75

II. Term Money@@

0.00

-

-

III. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

Tenor

Maturity

Current

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Amount

Rate/Cut

(Days)

Date

off Rate

  1. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Sat, 31/07/2021

2

Mon, 02/08/2021

80,281.00

3.35

  1. Special Reverse Repo~
  2. Special Reverse Repoψ

2. Variable Rate&

  1. Main Operation
    1. Reverse Repo
  2. Fine Tuning Operations
    1. Repo
    2. Reverse Repo

3. MSF

Sat, 31/07/2021

2

Mon, 02/08/2021

286.00

4.25

4. Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£

5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-79,995.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Fri, 30/07/2021

3

Mon, 02/08/2021

5,54,352.00

3.35

(iii) Special Reverse Repo~

Fri, 30/07/2021

14

Fri, 13/08/2021

3,503.00

3.75

2

(iv) Special Reverse Repoψ

Fri, 30/07/2021

14

Fri, 13/08/2021

175.00

3.75

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

Fri, 30/07/2021

14

Fri, 13/08/2021

2,00,033.00

3.44

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

Fri, 30/07/2021

3

Mon, 02/08/2021

254.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

7. On Tap Targeted Long Term

Mon, 22/03/2021

1095

Thu, 21/03/2024

5,000.00

4.00

Repo Operations

Mon, 14/06/2021

1096

Fri, 14/06/2024

320.00

4.00

8. Special Long-Term Repo

Mon, 17/05/2021

1095

Thu, 16/05/2024

400.00

4.00

Operations (SLTRO) for Small

Tue, 15/06/2021

1095

Fri, 14/06/2024

490.00

4.00

Finance Banks (SFBs)£

Thu, 15/07/2021

1093

Fri, 12/07/2024

750.00

4.00

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

23,295.80

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

-6,50,471.20

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-7,30,466.20

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

July 31, 2021

6,24,271.32

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

August 13, 2021

6,25,189.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥

July 30, 2021

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

July 16, 2021

9,99,867.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Rupambara

Press Release: 2021-2022/622

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 07:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
