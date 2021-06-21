Log in
Money Market Operations as on June 20, 2021

06/21/2021
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

June 21, 2021

Money Market Operations as on June 20, 2021

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

0.00

-

-

I. Call Money

0.00

-

-

II. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

III. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

0.00

-

-

II. Term Money@@

0.00

-

-

III. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Sun, 20/06/2021

1

Mon, 21/06/2021

2,438.00

3.35

(iii) Special Reverse Repo~

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Sun, 20/06/2021

1

Mon, 21/06/2021

104.00

4.25

4. Special Long-Term Repo

Operations (SLTRO) for Small

Finance Banks (SFBs)£

5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-2,334.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

2

(ii) Reverse Repo

Sat, 19/06/2021

2

Mon, 21/06/2021

44,220.00

3.35

Fri, 18/06/2021

3

Mon, 21/06/2021

3,04,546.00

3.35

(iii) Special Reverse Repo~

Fri, 18/06/2021

14

Fri, 02/07/2021

960.00

3.75

(iv) Special Reverse Repoψ

Fri, 18/06/2021

14

Fri, 02/07/2021

40.00

3.75

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

Fri, 18/06/2021

14

Fri, 02/07/2021

2,00,009.00

3.50

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

Sat, 19/06/2021

2

Mon, 21/06/2021

2.00

4.25

Fri, 18/06/2021

3

Mon, 21/06/2021

59.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

7. On Tap Targeted Long Term

Mon, 22/03/2021

1095

Thu, 21/03/2024

5,000.00

4.00

Repo Operations

Mon, 14/06/2021

1096

Fri, 14/06/2024

320.00

4.00

8. Special Long-Term Repo

Mon, 17/05/2021

1095

Thu, 16/05/2024

400.00

4.00

Operations (SLTRO) for Small

Finance Banks (SFBs)£

Tue, 15/06/2021

1095

Fri, 14/06/2024

490.00

4.00

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

5,578.00

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

-4,60,844.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-4,63,178.00

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

June 20, 2021

6,15,466.50

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

July 02, 2021

6,19,074.00

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

June 18, 2021

0.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥

June 04, 2021

8,57,660.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

June 20, 2021

6,15,466.50

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Press Release: 2021-2022/399

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 07:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
