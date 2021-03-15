|
Money Market Operations as on March 14, 2021
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
March 15, 2021
Money Market Operations as on March 14, 2021
(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)
|
MONEY MARKETS@
|
Volume (One Leg)
|
Weighted Average Rate
|
Range
|
A.
|
Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
I. Call Money
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
II. Triparty Repo
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
III. Market Repo
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
IV. Repo in Corporate Bond
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
B.
|
Term Segment
|
I. Notice Money**
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
II. Term Money@@
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
III. Triparty Repo
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
IV. Market Repo
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
V. Repo in Corporate Bond
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|
RBI OPERATIONS@
|
Auction
Date
|
Tenor (Days)
|
Maturity
Date
|
Amount
|
Current Rate/Cut off Rate
|
C.
|
Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)
|
I
|
Today's Operations
|
1. Fixed Rate
|
(i) Repo
|
(ii) Reverse Repo
|
Sun, 14/03/2021
|
1
|
Mon, 15/03/2021
|
1,557.00
|
3.35
|
2. Variable Rate&
|
(I) Main Operation
|
(a) Reverse Repo
|
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
|
(a) Repo
|
(b) Reverse Repo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3. MSF
|
Sun, 14/03/2021
|
1
|
Mon, 15/03/2021
|
78.00
|
4.25
|
4. Long-Term Repo Operations
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5. Targeted Long Term Repo
Operations
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6. Targeted Long Term Repo
Operations 2.0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations
[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
-1,479.00
2
|
II
|
Outstanding Operations
|
1. Fixed Rate
|
(i) Repo
|
(ii) Reverse Repo
|
Sat, 13/03/2021
|
2
|
Mon, 15/03/2021
|
6,600.00
|
3.35
|
Fri, 12/03/2021
|
3
|
Mon, 15/03/2021
|
4,76,649.00
|
3.35
|
2. Variable Rate&
|
(I) Main Operation
|
(a) Reverse Repo
|
Fri, 12/03/2021
|
14
|
Fri, 26/03/2021
|
2,00,007.00
|
3.51
|
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
|
(a) Repo
|
(b) Reverse Repo
|
3. MSF
|
Sat, 13/03/2021
|
2
|
Mon, 15/03/2021
|
3.00
|
4.25
|
Fri, 12/03/2021
|
3
|
Mon, 15/03/2021
|
23.00
|
4.25
|
4. Long-Term Repo Operations#
|
Mon, 17/02/2020
|
1095
|
Thu, 16/02/2023
|
499.00
|
5.15
|
Mon, 02/03/2020
|
1094
|
Wed, 01/03/2023
|
253.00
|
5.15
|
Mon, 09/03/2020
|
1093
|
Tue, 07/03/2023
|
484.00
|
5.15
|
Wed, 18/03/2020
|
1094
|
Fri, 17/03/2023
|
294.00
|
5.15
|
5. Targeted Long Term Repo
Operations^
|
Fri, 27/03/2020
|
1092
|
Fri, 24/03/2023
|
12,236.00
|
4.40
|
Fri, 03/04/2020
|
1095
|
Mon, 03/04/2023
|
16,925.00
|
4.40
|
Thu, 09/04/2020
|
1093
|
Fri, 07/04/2023
|
18,042.00
|
4.40
|
Fri, 17/04/2020
|
1091
|
Thu, 13/04/2023
|
20,399.00
|
4.40
|
6. Targeted Long Term Repo
Operations 2.0^
|
Thu, 23/04/2020
|
1093
|
Fri, 21/04/2023
|
7,950.00
|
4.40
|
D.
|
Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$
|
32,617.06
|
E.
|
Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
-5,73,530.94
|
F.
|
Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
-5,75,009.94
RESERVE POSITION@
|
G.
|
Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks
|
(i) Cash balances with RBI as on
|
March 14, 2021
|
4,53,177.31
|
March 13, 2021
|
4,54,568.93
|
(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending
|
March 26, 2021
|
4,55,339.00
|
H.
|
Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥
|
March 12, 2021
|
0.00
|
I.
|
Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on
|
February 26, 2021
|
8,64,316.00
@ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).
- Not Applicable / No Transaction.
** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.
@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.
& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020.
* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.
# As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020.^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November 06, 2020.¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015.
Press Release: 2020-2021/1242
Ajit Prasad
Director
|
|