Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Money Market Operations as on March 19, 2021

03/22/2021 | 12:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�स �काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व� ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

संचार िवभाग, क� �ीय कायालय, एस.बी.एस.माग, मंबु ई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001 फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

0वेबसाइट : www.rbi.org.in/hindi

Website :www.rbi.org.in -मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

March 22, 2021

Money Market Operations as on March 19, 2021

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume (One Leg)

Weighted Average Rate

Range

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

4,653.92

2.64

0.25-5.30

I. Call Money

433.22

2.71

2.60-3.00

II. Triparty Repo

4,195.70

2.62

0.25-3.75

III. Market Repo

0.00

-

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

25.00

5.30

5.30-5.30

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

12,072.49

3.25

1.90-3.60

II. Term Money@@

160.00

-

3.50-3.60

III. Triparty Repo

2,86,342.00

3.28

2.96-3.40

IV. Market Repo

98,597.67

3.11

0.01-3.40

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction

Date

Tenor (Days)

Maturity

Date

Amount

Current Rate/Cut off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Fri, 19/03/2021

3

Mon, 22/03/2021

3,02,050.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Fri, 19/03/2021

3

Mon, 22/03/2021

6.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations

-

-

-

-

-

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations 2.0

-

-

-

-

-

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

-3,02,044.00

II

Outstanding Operations

2

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

Fri, 12/03/2021

14

Fri, 26/03/2021

2,00,007.00

3.51

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations^

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Operations 2.0^

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$

32,657.06

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

-90,267.94

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

-3,92,311.94

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

March 19, 2021

5,18,806.52

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

March 26, 2021

4,55,339.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

March 19, 2021

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

February 26, 2021

8,64,316.00

@ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020.

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

# As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020.^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November 06, 2020.¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015.

Press Release: 2020-2021/1277

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 04:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:47aAsia stocks hesitant as bonds boosted by Turkish tumult
RE
04:39aAIRASIA  : Thailand Introduces “Domestic Fly-Thru” Service With Single Check-In, Baggage Loading
PU
04:37aTSODILO RESOURCES  : Commences Preliminary Economic Assessment at Its High-Grade Xaudum Iron Project in Botswana
PU
04:37aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH  : IBBL signs MoU with Titas Gas
PU
04:34aJapan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire
RE
04:33aEVER SUNSHINE LIFESTYLE SERVICES  : Clarification announcement
PU
04:31aCHINA MERCHANTS PORT  : Change of Executive Director
PU
04:29aKUANGCHI SCIENCE  : Inside information - unilateral force sale of shares held by the controlling shareholder
PU
04:29aCHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS  : Announcement of final results for the year ended 31 december 2020
PU
04:25aCHORUS  : SPH Notice - BNP Paribas SA (“BNPP SA”) and its affiliates
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NEXTDC LIMITED : NEXTDC : Centorrino meeting Multi-Cloud demand
2CROWN RESORTS LIMITED : CROWN RESORTS : Blackstone proposal values Australian casino operator Crown at $6.2 bi..
3In India, Reliance Retail's private labels revolution spooks global consumer goods makers
4MEITUAN : MEITUAN : Next Day Disclosure Return
5RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION : Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ