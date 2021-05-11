Log in
Money Market Operations as on May 11, 2021

05/11/2021
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 12, 2021

Money Market Operations as on May 11, 2021

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

383,821.98

3.27

0.01-5.30

I. Call Money

11,625.86

3.21

1.90-3.50

II. Triparty Repo

259,614.30

3.26

3.00-3.27

III. Market Repo

108,118.82

3.29

0.01-3.45

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

4,463.00

3.56

3.42-5.30

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

267.30

3.34

2.65-3.40

II. Term Money@@

585.00

-

3.05-3.55

III. Triparty Repo

550.00

3.23

3.20-3.24

IV. Market Repo

105.00

3.45

3.45-3.45

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

225.00

3.55

3.55-3.55

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Tue, 11/05/2021

1

Wed, 12/05/2021

390,733.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Tue, 11/05/2021

1

Wed, 12/05/2021

0.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-390,733.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

2

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

Fri, 07/05/2021

14

Fri, 21/05/2021

200,020.00

3.46

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

7. On Tap Targeted Long Term

Mon, 22/03/2021

1095

Thu, 21/03/2024

5,000.00

4.00

Repo Operations

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

5,573.71

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

-112,364.29

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-503,097.29

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

May 11, 2021

511,353.09

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

May 21, 2021

534,650.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

May 11, 2021

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

April 23, 2021

726,433.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Press Release: 2021-2022/195

Rupambara

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 03:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
