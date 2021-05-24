Log in
Money Market Operations as on May 23, 2021

05/24/2021 | 04:01am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 24, 2021

Money Market Operations as on May 23, 2021

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

0.00

-

-

I. Call Money

0.00

-

-

II. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

III. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

0.00

-

-

II. Term Money@@

0.00

-

-

III. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Sun, 23/05/2021

1

Mon, 24/05/2021

1,213.00

3.35

(iii) Special Reverse Repo~

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Sun, 23/05/2021

1

Mon, 24/05/2021

20.00

4.25

4. Special Long-Term Repo

Operations (SLTRO) for Small

Finance Banks (SFBs)£

5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-1,193.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

2

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Sat, 22/05/2021

2

Mon, 24/05/2021

9,956.00

3.35

Fri, 21/05/2021

3

Mon, 24/05/2021

2,50,181.00

3.35

(iii) Special Reverse Repo~

Fri, 21/05/2021

14

Fri, 04/06/2021

5.00

3.75

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

Fri, 21/05/2021

14

Fri, 04/06/2021

2,00,016.00

3.47

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

Sat, 22/05/2021

2

Mon, 24/05/2021

3,037.00

4.25

Fri, 21/05/2021

3

Mon, 24/05/2021

494.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

7. On Tap Targeted Long Term

Mon, 22/03/2021

1095

Thu, 21/03/2024

5,000.00

4.00

Repo Operations

8. Special Long-Term Repo

Operations (SLTRO) for Small

Mon, 17/05/2021

1095

Thu, 16/05/2024

400.00

4.00

Finance Banks (SFBs)£

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

1,662.00

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

-3,72,483.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-3,73,676.00

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

May 23, 2021

5,95,240.36

May 22, 2021

5,96,318.50

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

June 04, 2021

6,14,682.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

May 21, 2021

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

May 07, 2021

7,41,854.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Press Release: 2021-2022/262

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 08:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS