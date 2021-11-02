Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Money Market Operations as on November 02, 2021

11/02/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

फोन /Phone: 022- 22660502

November 03, 2021

Money Market Operations as on November 02, 2021

(Amount in ₹ Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

4,55,086.48

3.35

1.00-5.25

I. Call Money

12,826.21

3.34

2.00-3.50

II. Triparty Repo

3,29,183.25

3.36

3.15-3.68

III. Market Repo

1,13,047.02

3.34

1.00-3.55

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

30.00

5.25

5.25-5.25

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

996.82

3.26

2.50-3.50

II. Term Money@@

234.00

-

3.35-3.99

III. Triparty Repo

3,555.40

3.35

3.35-3.38

IV. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

Date

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF)

& Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Tue, 02/11/2021

1

Wed, 03/11/2021

2,50,222.00

3.35

(iii) Special Reverse Repo~

(iv) Special Reverse Repoψ

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

Tue, 02/11/2021

7

Tue, 09/11/2021

1,50,015.00

3.95

Tue, 02/11/2021

28

Tue, 30/11/2021

50,007.00

3.97

3. MSF

Tue, 02/11/2021

1

Wed, 03/11/2021

264.00

4.25

4. Special Long-Term Repo

Operations (SLTRO) for

Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£

5. Net liquidity injected from

-4,49,980.00

today's operations

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding

Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

(iii) Special Reverse Repo~

Fri, 22/10/2021

12

Wed, 03/11/2021

5,465.00

3.75

(iv) Special Reverse Repoψ

Fri, 22/10/2021

12

Wed, 03/11/2021

2,900.00

3.75

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

Fri, 22/10/2021

12

Wed, 03/11/2021

4,18,395.00

3.99

2

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

7. On Tap Targeted Long Term

Mon, 22/03/2021

1095

Thu, 21/03/2024

5,000.00

4.00

Repo Operations

Mon, 14/06/2021

1096

Fri, 14/06/2024

320.00

4.00

Mon, 30/08/2021

1095

Thu, 29/08/2024

50.00

4.00

Mon, 13/09/2021

1095

Thu, 12/09/2024

200.00

4.00

Mon, 27/09/2021

1095

Thu, 26/09/2024

600.00

4.00

Mon, 04/10/2021

1095

Thu, 03/10/2024

350.00

4.00

8. Special Long-Term Repo

Mon, 17/05/2021

1095

Thu, 16/05/2024

400.00

4.00

Operations (SLTRO) for Small

Tue, 15/06/2021

1095

Fri, 14/06/2024

490.00

4.00

Finance Banks (SFBs)£

Thu, 15/07/2021

1093

Fri, 12/07/2024

750.00

4.00

Tue, 17/08/2021

1095

Fri, 16/08/2024

250.00

4.00

Wed, 15/09/2021

1094

Fri, 13/09/2024

150.00

4.00

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

21,695.80

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

-3,19,422.2

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-7,69,402.2

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

November 02, 2021

6,24,802.60

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

November 05, 2021

6,36,507.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥

November 02,

2021

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

October 08,

2021

11,92,495.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

ψ As per the Press Release No. 2021-2022/323dated June 04, 2021.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1141

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 03:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:12aIndian shares gain on IT, Airtel boost; SBI results in focus
RE
12:12aCOVID-19 Vaccines For Children
PU
12:11aChina coking coal futures track spot prices higher, snap five-day losing trail
RE
12:10aIndonesia's GDP growth set to slow in Q3 as COVID-19 curbs bite
RE
12:10aLakeview Hotel Investment Corp Provides Management Cease Trade Order Update
AQ
12:06aFinancial calendar
AQ
12:05aChina opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom licence
RE
12:04aChina opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom licence
RE
12:02aTagaytay Highlands bares hopes for gladder tidings this Yuletide
PU
12:02aDECISIVE DIVIDEND INVESTOR PRESENTATION – NOVEMBER 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
2Avis shares soar in meme-like rally, hedge fund makes possibly billions
3Fired Apple employee files complaint with U.S. labor agency
4U.S. House panel subpoenas Big Oil in climate deception probe
5China Evergrande completes delivery of 184 projects in July-Oct

HOT NEWS