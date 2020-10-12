Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Money Market Operations as on October 11, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 04:10am EDT

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

October 12, 2020

Money Market Operations as on October 11, 2020

(Amount in Rupees Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

0.00

-

-

I. Call Money

0.00

-

-

II. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

III. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

0.00

-

-

II. Term Money@@

0.00

-

-

III. Triparty Repo

0.00

-

-

IV. Market Repo

0.00

-

-

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction Date

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo&&

(ii) Reverse Repo

Sun, 11/10/2020

1

Mon, 12/10/2020

598.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

-

-

-

-

-

3. MSF

Sun, 11/10/2020

1

Mon, 12/10/2020

0.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

-

-

-

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

-

-

-

-

-

Operations 2.0

7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations

-598.00

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo&&

Fri, 11/09/2020

56

Fri, 06/11/2020

1,000.00

4.00

Mon, 14/09/2020

56

Mon, 09/11/2020

0.00

-

2

(ii) Reverse Repo

Sat, 10/10/2020

2

Mon, 12/10/2020

672.00

3.35

Fri, 09/10/2020

3

Mon, 12/10/2020

539,325.00

3.35

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

Sat, 10/10/2020

2

Mon, 12/10/2020

0.00

4.25

Fri, 09/10/2020

3

Mon, 12/10/2020

0.00

4.25

4. Long-Term Repo Operations

Mon, 24/02/2020

365

Tue, 23/02/2021

15.00 #

5.15

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00 #

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00 #

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00 #

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00 #

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

25,009.00

4.40

Operations

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

25,016.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

25,009.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

12,850.00

4.40

Operations 2.0

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

37,490.91

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

-387,061.09

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-387,659.09

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

October 11, 2020

438,045.36

October 10, 2020

438,719.03

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

October 23, 2020

432,957.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on ¥

October 09, 2020

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

September 25, 2020

635,563.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. ¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971dated March 19, 2015.

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

&& As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/288dated September 04, 2020.

Press Release: 2020-2021/467

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 08:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:21aXP POWER LTD : - Dividend Date Correction
PR
04:20aKCA Deutag secures $150m of land drilling contracts in Oman; spuds first well in Kuwait
PU
04:20aMYANMAR : Now exporting honey to the European Union
PU
04:20aSCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Transactions in co...
PU
04:20aSCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
PU
04:20aEURO AREA SECURITIES ISSUES STATISTICS : August 2020
PU
04:20aAggregate Cyprus banking sector data (non-performing loans data) with reference date 31 May 2020
PU
04:20aAnnouncement of auction Reopening of Federal Treasury notes
PU
04:20aOCT. 12, 2020TSE CANCELLATION OF DESIGNATION OF SECURITIES UNDER SUPERVISION (CONFIRMATION) : SAXA Holdings,Inc.
PU
04:20aALL THE BEST PRIME DAY DYSON, ROOMBA, SHARK, ROBOT VACUUM DEALS (2020) : Top Early Vacuum Cleaner Savings Revealed by Deal Stripe
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks scale five-week highs on China's post-holiday surge
2COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : COOPER ENERGY : to be carbon neutral in 2020 12 October 2020
3MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron CEO Bruno Cathomen to step down in mid-2021
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER AG : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Gets $486 Million From US Government to Fund Covid-19 Research

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group