Money Market Operations as on October 29, 2021

10/31/2021 | 11:47pm EDT
प्रेस प्रकाशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय ररज़र्वबैंक

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

र्ेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारवर्भाग, कें द्रीयकायावलय, एस.बी.एस.मागव, फोटव, म ंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

November 01, 2021

Money Market Operations as on October 29, 2021

(Amount in ₹ Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted

Range

(One Leg)

Average Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

3,534.55

2.83

1.95-3.35

I. Call Money

964.95

2.98

2.50-3.18

II. Triparty Repo

2,554.60

2.78

1.95-3.35

III. Market Repo

15.00

3.00

3.00-3.00

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

6,118.36

3.26

2.00-3.55

II. Term Money@@

394.00

-

3.40-4.25

III. Triparty Repo

3,74,364.05

3.30

3.10-3.40

IV. Market Repo

1,03,806.01

3.32

2.00-3.45

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

0.00

-

-

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

Date

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Fri, 29/10/2021

3

Mon, 01/11/2021

1,84,740.00

3.35

(iii) Special Reverse Repo~

(iv) Special Reverse Repoψ

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

3. MSF

Fri, 29/10/2021

3

Mon, 01/11/2021

455.00

4.25

4. Special Long-Term Repo

Operations (SLTRO) for

Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£

5. Net liquidity injected from

-1,84,285.00

today's operations

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

(iii) Special Reverse Repo~

Fri, 22/10/2021

12

Wed, 03/11/2021

5,465.00

3.75

(iv) Special Reverse Repoψ

Fri, 22/10/2021

12

Wed, 03/11/2021

2,900.00

3.75

2. Variable Rate&

(I) Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

Fri, 22/10/2021

12

Wed, 03/11/2021

4,18,395.00

3.99

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

2

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

Tue, 26/10/2021

7

Tue, 02/11/2021

2,00,019.00

3.99

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

7. On Tap Targeted Long Term

Mon, 22/03/2021

1095

Thu, 21/03/2024

5,000.00

4.00

Repo Operations

Mon, 14/06/2021

1096

Fri, 14/06/2024

320.00

4.00

Mon, 30/08/2021

1095

Thu, 29/08/2024

50.00

4.00

Mon, 13/09/2021

1095

Thu, 12/09/2024

200.00

4.00

Mon, 27/09/2021

1095

Thu, 26/09/2024

600.00

4.00

Mon, 04/10/2021

1095

Thu, 03/10/2024

350.00

4.00

8. Special Long-Term Repo

Mon, 17/05/2021

1095

Thu, 16/05/2024

400.00

4.00

Operations (SLTRO) for Small

Tue, 15/06/2021

1095

Fri, 14/06/2024

490.00

4.00

Finance Banks (SFBs)£

Thu, 15/07/2021

1093

Fri, 12/07/2024

750.00

4.00

Tue, 17/08/2021

1095

Fri, 16/08/2024

250.00

4.00

Wed, 15/09/2021

1094

Fri, 13/09/2024

150.00

4.00

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

21,695.80

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

-5,19,441.2

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-7,03,726.2

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

October 29, 2021

6,63,314.11

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

November 05, 2021

6,36,507.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥

October 29, 2021

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

October 08, 2021

11,92,495.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Ajit Prasad

Press Release: 2021-2022/1124

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 03:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
