Money Market Operations as on September 24, 2021

09/26/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

September 27, 2021

Money Market Operations as on September 24, 2021

(Amount in ₹ Crore, Rate in Per cent)

MONEY MARKETS@

Volume

Weighted Average

Range

(One Leg)

Rate

A.

Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)

4,06,953.14

3.29

0.01-5.15

I. Call Money

6,650.06

3.15

2.10-3.40

II. Triparty Repo

3,02,344.35

3.28

2.90-3.31

III. Market Repo

96,942.73

3.30

0.01-3.40

IV. Repo in Corporate Bond

1,016.00

3.68

3.45-5.15

B.

Term Segment

I. Notice Money**

236.20

3.31

2.75-3.40

II. Term Money@@

474.50

-

3.10-3.55

III. Triparty Repo

358.95

3.25

3.25-3.25

IV. Market Repo

493.24

3.40

3.40-3.40

V. Repo in Corporate Bond

15.00

5.35

5.35-5.35

RBI OPERATIONS@

Auction

Tenor

Maturity

Amount

Current

Date

(Days)

Date

Rate/Cut

off Rate

C.

Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) &

Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)

I

Today's Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

Fri, 24/09/2021

3

Mon, 27/09/2021

3,38,748.00

3.35

(iii) Special Reverse Repo~

Fri, 24/09/2021

14

Fri, 08/10/2021

6,999.00

3.75

(iv) Special Reverse Repoψ

Fri, 24/09/2021

14

Fri, 08/10/2021

2,712.00

3.75

2. Variable Rate&

(I)

Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

Fri, 24/09/2021

14

Fri, 08/10/2021

344515.00

3.60

(II)

Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

Fri, 24/09/2021

4

Tue, 28/09/2021

50,001

3.44

3. MSF

Fri, 24/09/2021

3

Mon, 27/09/2021

152.00

4.25

4. Special Long-Term Repo

Operations (SLTRO) for

Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£

5. Net liquidity injected from

-7,42,823.00

today's operations

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

II

Outstanding

Operations

1. Fixed Rate

(i) Repo

(ii) Reverse Repo

(iii) Special Reverse Repo~

(iv) Special Reverse Repoψ

2. Variable Rate&

(I)

Main Operation

(a) Reverse Repo

(II) Fine Tuning Operations

(a) Repo

(b) Reverse Repo

Tue, 21/09/2021

7

Tue, 28/09/2021

1,00,001.00

3.42

2

3. MSF

4. Long-Term Repo Operations#

Mon, 17/02/2020

1095

Thu, 16/02/2023

499.00

5.15

Mon, 02/03/2020

1094

Wed, 01/03/2023

253.00

5.15

Mon, 09/03/2020

1093

Tue, 07/03/2023

484.00

5.15

Wed, 18/03/2020

1094

Fri, 17/03/2023

294.00

5.15

5. Targeted Long Term Repo

Fri, 27/03/2020

1092

Fri, 24/03/2023

12,236.00

4.40

Operations^

Fri, 03/04/2020

1095

Mon, 03/04/2023

16,925.00

4.40

Thu, 09/04/2020

1093

Fri, 07/04/2023

18,042.00

4.40

Fri, 17/04/2020

1091

Thu, 13/04/2023

20,399.00

4.40

6. Targeted Long Term Repo

Thu, 23/04/2020

1093

Fri, 21/04/2023

7,950.00

4.40

Operations 2.0^

7. On Tap Targeted Long Term

Mon, 22/03/2021

1095

Thu, 21/03/2024

5,000.00

4.00

Repo Operations

Mon, 14/06/2021

1096

Fri, 14/06/2024

320.00

4.00

Mon, 30/08/2021

1095

Thu, 29/08/2024

50.00

4.00

Mon, 13/09/2021

1095

Thu, 12/09/2024

200.00

4.00

8. Special Long-Term Repo

Mon, 17/05/2021

1095

Thu, 16/05/2024

400.00

4.00

Operations (SLTRO) for Small

Tue, 15/06/2021

1095

Fri, 14/06/2024

490.00

4.00

Finance Banks (SFBs)£

Thu, 15/07/2021

1093

Fri, 12/07/2024

750.00

4.00

Tue, 17/08/2021

1095

Fri, 16/08/2024

250.00

4.00

Wed, 15/09/2021

1094

Fri, 13/09/2024

150.00

4.00

D.

Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)

25,395.80

Availed from RBI$

E.

Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations

10,086.80

[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

F.

Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's

-7,32,736.20

operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*

RESERVE POSITION@

G.

Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks

(i) Cash balances with RBI as on

September 24, 2021

6,38,826.02

(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending

September 24, 2021

6,25,660.00

H.

Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥

September 24, 2021

0.00

I.

Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on

September 10, 2021

11,83,556.00

  • Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.

Press Release: 2021-2022/932

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 03:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
