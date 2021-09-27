|
Money Market Operations as on September 27, 2021
(Amount in ₹ Crore, Rate in Per cent)
|
|
MONEY MARKETS@
|
|
|
Volume
|
Weighted Average
|
|
Range
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(One Leg)
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A.
|
Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)
|
|
|
|
|
406,171.74
|
|
3.27
|
|
1.95-5.15
|
|
|
I. Call Money
|
|
|
|
|
6,409.18
|
|
3.15
|
|
1.95-3.45
|
|
|
II. Triparty Repo
|
|
|
|
|
306,003.60
|
|
3.26
|
|
3.20-3.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III. Market Repo
|
|
|
|
|
93,708.96
|
|
3.31
|
|
2.00-3.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IV. Repo in Corporate Bond
|
|
|
|
|
50.00
|
|
5.15
|
|
5.15-5.15
|
|
B.
|
Term Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Notice Money**
|
|
|
|
|
272.30
|
|
3.16
|
|
2.50-3.35
|
|
|
II. Term Money@@
|
|
|
|
|
30.00
|
|
-
|
|
3.10-3.45
|
|
|
III. Triparty Repo
|
|
|
|
|
119.10
|
|
3.22
|
|
3.22-3.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IV. Market Repo
|
|
|
|
|
205.00
|
|
3.15
|
|
3.10-3.15
|
|
|
V. Repo in Corporate Bond
|
|
|
|
|
1,505.00
|
|
3.60
|
|
3.60-3.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RBI OPERATIONS@
|
Auction
|
|
Tenor
|
|
Maturity
|
|
Amount
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
(Days)
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
Rate/Cut
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
off Rate
|
|
C.
|
Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I
|
|
|
Today's Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Fixed Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Reverse Repo
|
Mon, 27/09/2021
|
|
1
|
|
Tue, 28/09/2021
|
|
327,354.00
|
3.35
|
|
|
(iii) Special Reverse Repo~
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(iv) Special Reverse Repoψ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Variable Rate&
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I)
|
Main Operation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Reverse Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(II)
|
Fine Tuning Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Reverse Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. MSF
|
Mon, 27/09/2021
|
|
1
|
|
Tue, 28/09/2021
|
|
439.00
|
4.25
|
|
|
4. On Tap Targeted Long Term
|
Mon, 27/09/2021
|
|
1095
|
|
Thu, 26/09/2024
|
|
600.00
|
4.00
|
|
|
Repo Operations€
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Special Long-Term Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operations (SLTRO) for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Net liquidity injected from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-326,315.00
|
|
|
|
today's operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
II
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Fixed Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Reverse Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(iii) Special Reverse Repo~
|
Fri, 24/09/2021
|
|
14
|
|
Fri, 08/10/2021
|
|
6,999.00
|
3.75
|
|
|
(iv) Special Reverse Repoψ
|
Fri, 24/09/2021
|
|
14
|
|
Fri, 08/10/2021
|
|
2,712.00
|
3.75
|
|
|
2. Variable Rate&
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I)
|
Main Operation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Reverse Repo
|
Fri, 24/09/2021
|
|
14
|
|
Fri, 08/10/2021
|
|
344,515.00
|
3.60
|
|
|
(II) Fine Tuning Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Repo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
(b) Reverse Repo
|
|
Fri, 24/09/2021
|
4
|
Tue, 28/09/2021
|
50,001.00
|
3.44
|
|
|
|
Tue, 21/09/2021
|
7
|
Tue, 28/09/2021
|
100,001.00
|
3.42
|
|
3. MSF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Long-Term Repo Operations#
|
|
Mon, 17/02/2020
|
1095
|
Thu, 16/02/2023
|
499.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
|
Mon, 02/03/2020
|
1094
|
Wed, 01/03/2023
|
253.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
|
Mon, 09/03/2020
|
1093
|
Tue, 07/03/2023
|
484.00
|
5.15
|
|
|
|
Wed, 18/03/2020
|
1094
|
Fri, 17/03/2023
|
294.00
|
5.15
|
|
5. Targeted Long Term Repo
|
|
Fri, 27/03/2020
|
1092
|
Fri, 24/03/2023
|
12,236.00
|
4.40
|
|
Operations^
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fri, 03/04/2020
|
1095
|
Mon, 03/04/2023
|
16,925.00
|
4.40
|
|
|
|
Thu, 09/04/2020
|
1093
|
Fri, 07/04/2023
|
18,042.00
|
4.40
|
|
|
|
Fri, 17/04/2020
|
1091
|
Thu, 13/04/2023
|
20,399.00
|
4.40
|
|
6. Targeted Long Term Repo
|
|
Thu, 23/04/2020
|
1093
|
Fri, 21/04/2023
|
7,950.00
|
4.40
|
|
Operations 2.0^
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. On Tap Targeted Long Term
|
|
Mon, 22/03/2021
|
1095
|
Thu, 21/03/2024
|
5,000.00
|
4.00
|
|
Repo Operations€
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mon, 14/06/2021
|
1096
|
Fri, 14/06/2024
|
320.00
|
4.00
|
|
|
|
Mon, 30/08/2021
|
1095
|
Thu, 29/08/2024
|
50.00
|
4.00
|
|
|
|
Mon, 13/09/2021
|
1095
|
Thu, 12/09/2024
|
200.00
|
4.00
|
|
8. Special Long-Term Repo
|
|
Mon, 17/05/2021
|
1095
|
Thu, 16/05/2024
|
400.00
|
4.00
|
|
Operations (SLTRO) for Small
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tue, 15/06/2021
|
1095
|
Fri, 14/06/2024
|
490.00
|
4.00
|
|
Finance Banks (SFBs)£
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thu, 15/07/2021
|
1093
|
Fri, 12/07/2024
|
750.00
|
4.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tue, 17/08/2021
|
1095
|
Fri, 16/08/2024
|
250.00
|
4.00
|
|
|
|
Wed, 15/09/2021
|
1094
|
Fri, 13/09/2024
|
150.00
|
4.00
|
D.
|
Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF)
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,395.80
|
|
|
Availed from RBI$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E.
|
Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection
|
|
|
|
-394,140.20
|
|
|
(+)/absorption (-)]*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F.
|
Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's
|
|
|
|
-720,455.20
|
|
|
operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RESERVE POSITION@
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
G.
|
Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Cash balances with RBI as on
|
|
|
|
September 27, 2021
|
|
635,947.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending
|
|
|
October 08, 2021
|
|
630,489.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H.
|
Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥
|
|
September 27, 2021
|
|
0.00
|
I.
|
Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on
|
|
|
|
September 10, 2021
|
|
1,183,556.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction.
** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.
@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.
& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900dated February 06, 2020. * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-ReverseRepo.
|
Press Release: 2021-2022/941
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
