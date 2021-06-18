Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Money Supply for the fortnight ended June 04, 2021

06/18/2021 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

June 18, 2021

Money Supply for the fortnight ended June 04, 2021

The Reserve Bank has today released data on Money Supplyfor the fortnight ended June 04, 2021.

Press Release: 2021-2022/391

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 12:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:25aThousands of African girls to be trained in Coding for development
PU
08:25aCRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM  : engages GoldSpot Discoveries to Apply AI Exploration Technologies at its Lithium-Tantalum projects within the Nemiscau belt in Quebec
PU
08:25aGENERAL ELECTRIC  : Ge announces effective date for reverse stock split
PU
08:25aBEIERSDORF  : Building bridges between people
PU
08:24aASTRAZENECA  : Vaccine-maker AstraZeneca claims victory in court tussle with EU over slow deliveries
AQ
08:23aCROMBIE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST  : REIT Announces Publication of its Inaugural Sustainability Report
AQ
08:23aALPHA BANK A E  : Announcement Notification of the Ηome Μember State
PU
08:21aHF FOODS  : Concluded 2021 Annual Stockholders Meeting
PU
08:21aGold prices on a downward spiral thanks to US Federal Reserve
PU
08:21aINCHCAPE  : set to beat profit forecasts but chip shortage looms
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
2TESCO PLC : TESCO : As Fed fallout fades, stocks left hanging near highs
3As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
4ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
5Gold set for worst week since March 2020 after hawkish Fed

HOT NEWS