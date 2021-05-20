�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
May 20, 2021
Money Supply for the fortnight ended May 07, 2021
The Reserve Bank of India has today released data on Money Supplyfor the fortnight ended May 07, 2021.
|
Press Release: 2021-2022/236
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
