Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Money in the digital era

12/02/2020 | 05:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE ECB BLOG

Money in the digital era Blog post by Fabio Panetta, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB

Frankfurt am Main, 2 December 2020

Since the times of ancient Greece money has been virtually synonymous with cash: coins and later banknotes have provided people with an efficient and widely accepted means of payment for their everyday transactions.

In recent years, however, the digital revolution has led people to significantly change their payment habits - tapping a card, swiping a phone, or using a smartwatch to pay is becoming increasingly common.

A new study on the payment attitudes of consumers in the euro area (SPACE) conducted by the European Central Bank and national central banks reveals that almost half of euro area adults now prefer to pay digitally, and this trend appears to have accelerated further during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While cash is still the most frequently used means of payment for in-person transactions, its share is decreasing. For remote purchases, cards and e-payments are the solutions of choice. And direct debits or credit transfers are the most common way of paying bills.

This contrasting evidence suggests that none of the means of payment currently available meets all consumer needs. This underlines the importance of continuing to give people a choice in how they pay, without compromising their expectations of fast, secure, low-cost and easy-to-use payments. Indeed, cash and digital money can be seen as mutually complementary: their coexistence offers greater choice and easier access to simple ways of paying for all groups in society, ensuring a high degree of inclusion and resilience in payments.

Digital money goes hand-in-hand with the digitalisation of the economy: it supports the growth of e-commerce and connected lifestyles, and satisfies people's demand for immediacy and seamless integration between payments and digital services.

But even if digital payments are designed to be as robust as possible, they remain vulnerable to disruptions, such as power blackouts, cyber threats and technical failures. In such situations, cash can support resilience in payments: owing to its unique features, it provides a crucial backstop and a trusted store of value. Our payment survey shows that 34% of euro area citizens keep extra cash reserves at home for precautionary reasons.

Cash is also inclusive. A particular concern with digital payments is that, if they become the norm, citizens who are unable or unwilling - for example for privacy reasons - to use such services risk being excluded from the economy. Our payment survey reveals that cash is regularly used by citizens of all ages, all educational levels and all income groups. Moreover, cash is essential to ensure the inclusion of socially vulnerable citizens who may not have bank accounts or who lack the necessary digital skills. This highlights the need to maintain the smooth functioning of the cash cycle, including easy access to cash and wide acceptance of cash at points of sale. We therefore remain firmly committed to ensuring that cash remains widely available and accepted across the euro area.

At the same time, as consumers and private money go digital, sovereign money also needs to be reinvented so that the public good it provides remains fully available in the digital era. We therefore need to be ready to issue a digital equivalent to banknotes, should the need arise. A digital euro would complement cash: together they would offer access to simple, costless ways of paying. A digital euro would also be designed to be interoperable with private payment solutions, facilitating the provision of pan-European solutions and additional services to consumers. And the protection of privacy will be a key priority, so that the digital euro can help maintain trust in payments in the digital age. To further understand end users' needs and concerns, we are inviting feedback from everyone as part of our ongoing public consultation on a digital euro.

Digitalisation has the potential to revolutionise payments. However, it is important that European households and businesses still have a choice. We are therefore working to ensure that a public, simple, costless and safe option remains available in all circumstances.

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 10:34:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
06:00aSTANDARD BANK : Nestlé partners with Nomanini and Standard Bank to empower informal retail traders across the Eastern and Southern Africa Region Through Nomanini's platform, Nestlé is able to provide much-needed access to sufficient working capital so that retailers can stock a wide range of high-quality products
AQ
06:00aSENSYS GATSO : Rule the School
AQ
06:00aQMX GOLD : Reports 53% Increase in Indicated Resources and 100% Increase in Inferred Resources at Bonnefond
AQ
06:00aThe Ensign Group Acquires Skilled Nursing Facility in Texas
GL
06:00aLIBERTY GOLD ANNOUNCES INFILL DRILL RESULTS IN THE D-1 AND D-3 ZONES AT BLACK PINE, IDAHO : 1.41 g/t Au over 22.9 m and 1.51 g/t Au over 56.4 m including 2.36 g/t over 24.4 m in LBP206
GL
06:00aFPT Industrial and Slow Food support sustainable food production communities
GL
06:00aEquifax Announces New President of Canadian Business
GL
06:00aHoliday Fraud Concerns During Pandemic Come True
GL
06:00aAxsome Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from the COMET-TRD Trial of AXS-05 in Patients with Treatment Resistant Depression
GL
06:00aWellness 4 Humanity Partners set to deploy and offer Safe Entry Stations at Simon Mall's Houston Galleria
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 billion deal
2Nikola dives 15% after share lockup period expires, reworked GM deal
3DAX : Asian shares bounce on hopes for U.S. stimulus, vaccine
4S&P 500, Nasdaq end at record highs on vaccine optimism
5No-trade deal Brexit is still possible, UK minister says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ