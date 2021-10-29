Log in
Money market average (TMM)

10/29/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
Money market average (TMM)
Indicators 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
Indicateurs 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
January 4.25000 4.26000 5.53000 7.24000 7.81000 6.15000
February 4.22000 4.29000 5.61000 7.28000 7.84000 6.23000
March 4.20000 4.29000 6.04000 7.90000 7.35000 6.23000
April 4.24000 4.41000 6.50000 7.86000 6.80000 6.25000
May 4.25000 4.83000 6.39000 7.83000 6.80000 6.25000
June 4.21000 4.94000 6.72000 7.83000 6.80000 6.26000
July 4.32000 5.15000 7.25000 7.83000 6.82000 6.29000
August 4.20000 5.19000 7.25000 7.83000 6.79000 6.26000
September 4.26000 5.22000 7.29000 7.82000 6.76000 6.25000
October 4.33000 5.23000 7.27000 7.81000 6.30000 6.24000
November 4.23000 5.23000 7.25000 7.80000 6.13000
December 4.26000 5.23000 7.24000 7.81000 6.12000


Disclaimer

Central Bank of Tunisia published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 16:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
