Money tips from Kerry Packer's former accountant

July 14, 2024 at 08:55 pm EDT Share

Allan Mason, the former accountant to Kerry Packer during the height of his notoriety, speaks about his best-selling book and tips for cutting back tax costs.



Allan Mason, the former accountant to Kerry Packer, during the height of his notoriety, speaks about his best selling book and tips for cutting back tax costs.



For more information about Allan Mason and his book "Tax Secrets of the Rich" please visit: https://allanmason.com.au/

Copyright 2024 - Allan Mason, the former accountant to Kerry Packer, during the height of his notoriety, speaks about his best selling book and tips for cutting back tax costs.For more information about Allan Mason and his book "Tax Secrets of the Rich" please visit:Copyright 2024 - Finance News Network