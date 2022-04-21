Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

MoneyGram sued by U.S., New York over remittance transfers

04/21/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A MoneyGram kiosk is seen in New York

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -MoneyGram International Inc was sued on Thursday by two regulators for repeatedly violating a federal rule designed to make it easier for people to send money to friends and family outside the United States.

The complaint against MoneyGram, one of the largest U.S. providers of remittance transfers, was filed in Manhattan federal court by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Remittance transfers let people in the United States send money electronically to people in other countries, and exceed $100 billion annually.

MoneyGram was accused of having repeatedly "stranded" recipients waiting for their money, given senders inaccurate information about when transfers would be completed, and failed to address customer complaints in accordance with the 2013 rule.

The regulators said problems persist despite a series of software and technology updates in response to CFPB examinations, and that some transactions are still getting "stuck" in MoneyGram's systems.

"MoneyGram spent years failing its customers and failing to follow the law, ignoring customer complaints and government warnings in the process," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. "MoneyGram's long pattern of misconduct must be halted."

MoneyGram did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Dallas-based company agreed in February to be acquired by private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners in a $1.8 billion transaction.

In afternoon trading, MoneyGram shares were down 55 cents, or 5.1%, at $10.10, after earlier falling to $9.76.

Thursday's lawsuit, which is the CFPB's fifth remittance-related charge since 2019, seeks unspecified refunds, restitution and civil damages, among other remedies.

"When incidents of non-compliance are not mere mistakes, we understand that penalties and redress alone may not be adequate," Chopra said to reporters on Thursday.

"We will be looking to seek a broader set of remedies to halt repeated law breaking and disregard for the rule of law," he added.

"While most of the companies under our jurisdiction make good faith efforts to comply with federal consumer protection laws, I am committed to stamping out misconduct by firms that break the law over and over again.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Katanga Johnson in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Paul Simao and Andrea Ricci)

By Jonathan Stempel and Katanga Johnson


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:11pU.S. companies can help rebuild Ukraine -Import-Export Bank chief
RE
01:10pUK labour market might defy economic slowdown, BoE's Bailey says
RE
01:08pAnalysis-Growth slowdown fears temper bullishness on commodity currencies
RE
01:07pU.S. child vaccination rates dip during pandemic -study
RE
01:05pMoneyGram sued by U.S., New York over remittance transfers
RE
12:59pBig companies manage to pass on soaring costs to cash-strapped consumers
RE
12:57pGrowth slowdown fears temper bullishness on commodity currencies
RE
12:54pG20 agrees to set up global pandemic preparedness fund
RE
12:53pGlobal energy crisis, Russia invasion eclipse Biden climate goals
RE
12:52pGlobal energy crisis, Russia invasion eclipse Biden climate goals
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Chevron, Exxon, Netflix, Tesla...
2Nestle 1Q Sales Rose; Backs 2022 Outlook
3China, HK stocks fall on virus, geopolitical risks; CNOOC shines
4French stocks lead gains on Macron hopes; upbeat earnings lift broader ..
5Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 million loss as shares tumble

HOT NEWS