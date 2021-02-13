Log in
Mongolia COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Project Additional Financing

02/13/2021
  • Abstract
  • Key Details
  • Finances
  • Ratings
  • Results
Key Details
Project Details
  • Project ID

    P175730

  • Status

    Active

  • Team Leader

    Dinesh M. Nair, Anna L Wielogorska, Pagma Genden

  • Borrower

    N/A

  • Country

    Mongolia

  • Approval Date

    (as of board presentation)

    February 11, 2021

  • Total Project Cost

    US$ 50.70 million

  • Implementing Agency

    N/A

  • Region

    East Asia and Pacific

  • Approval FY

    2021

  • Commitment Amount

    US$ 50.70 million

  • Environmental Category

    N/A

  • Last Update Date

    N/A

  • Closing Date

    N/A

  • Associated Projects

    P173799

  • Footnotes

    * Theme Classification did not exist at the time project was approved

    ** Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show commitment at Board approval. It does not reflect any cancellations.Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.

    *** Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant

Sectors
No data available.
Themes
No data available.
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
No data available.
Financier Commitments
International Development Association (Ida) 50.70
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment N/A
IDA Commitment 50.70
IBRD + IDA Commitment 50.70
Lending Instrument Investment Project Financing
Grant Amount N/A
Total Project Cost** 50.70
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of January 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Financier Approval Date Closing Date Principal Disbursed Repayments Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of January 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Period Financier Transaction Type Amount (US$)
Footnotes

*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.

** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.

Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
No data available.
COMPLETION RATINGS
No data available.
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
No data available.
Results Framework
No data available.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2021 19:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
