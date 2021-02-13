|
Mongolia COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Project Additional Financing
Abstract
Key Details
Finances
Ratings
Results
Key Details
Project Details
Region
East Asia and Pacific
Approval FY
2021
Commitment Amount
US$ 50.70 million
Environmental Category
N/A
Last Update Date
N/A
Closing Date
N/A
Associated Projects
P173799
Footnotes
* Theme Classification did not exist at the time project was approved
** Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show commitment at Board approval. It does not reflect any cancellations.Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.
*** Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant
Sectors
No data available.
Themes
No data available.
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
No data available.
International Development Association (Ida)
50.70
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Download:
No data available.
Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
No data available.
COMPLETION RATINGS
No data available.
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
No data available.
Results Framework
No data available.
