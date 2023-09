Mongolia hosts welcome ceremony for Pope Francis

STORY: The ceremony, taking place in front of the Government Palace in the nation's capital, included a parade spanning the centuries - ranging from soldiers in modern dress uniforms to men on horseback dressed like ancient Mongol warriors.

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, wearing a traditional robe, wide-brimmed Mongol hat and boots, welcomed Francis at the ceremony and greeted a small crowd of onlookers. Francis, who is sometimes received as a superstar on trips abroad, arrived in Mongolia on Friday (September 1) to the joy of its tiny Catholic community but with his presence barely making a ripple in the overwhelmingly Buddhist country.