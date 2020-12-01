Log in
MonitorMe Selects Cumberland To Optimize EHR Platform and Automate Billing Workflows

12/01/2020 | 02:26pm EST
Cumberland announced today that the firm was selected by MonitorMe, a wellness concierge telehealth monitoring program, to lead an optimization project for the organization’s athenahealth platform, which serves as its core electronic health record (EHR) and includes support for registration, clinical care documentation and billing workflows.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201006094/en/

MonitorMe’s concierge telehealth monitoring solution is designed to bridge the gap between doctors and patients in a home setting. MonitorMe’s proprietary technology platform combined with FDA-cleared wearable technology yields actionable ECG and hemodynamic information that is sent in real time to a group of clinicians at a Monitoring Intervention Center (MIC) who can immediately evaluate the patient’s condition and intervene as needed.

Cumberland is leading the optimization of MonitorMe’s athenahealth platform and developing clinical templates to streamline specific workflows and to provide billing automation through ICD-10 and CPT code mapping.

“As a result of our engagement with Cumberland, we will be able to utilize athenahealth to its fullest potential in order to better serve our patient populations,” said Katherine Bacher, MonitorMe CFO.

MonitorMe exemplifies Cumberland’s increasingly diverse client base which has expanded to include non-provider organizations such as healthcare startups and technology vendors.

“Working with an innovative organization like MonitorMe is an opportunity for our team to leverage both their knowledge of healthcare workflows and deep technical expertise with leading EHR systems,” said Rachel Wixson, Managing Director of Cumberland’s Provider Division. “As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, we are poised to provide custom solutions and advisory consulting to support clients outside of traditional provider organizations.”

About MonitorMe™

MonitorMe™ is an all-in-one health and wellness concierge monitoring program. With the simple touch of a button, patients can instantly communicate with a nurse or physician 24/7/365 through the MonitorMe tablet, powered by proprietary software. Unlike traditional telemedicine services that just use mobile devices, MonitorMe provides patients with FDA-cleared patches and other FDA-approved technology that streams their health information in real-time to a Monitoring Intervention Center (MIC), where MonitorMe clinicians can immediately evaluate patients’ conditions and intervene if necessary. For more information, visit www.monitor-me.com.

About Cumberland

Cumberland is a leading healthcare consulting and services firm providing strategic advisory consulting services, technology services and managed services solutions to healthcare clients in the payer and provider markets. Our experienced team of professionals is committed to delivering solutions that advance the business of healthcare. For more information on Cumberland, visit www.cumberlandcg.com.


© Business Wire 2020
