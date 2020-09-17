Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monitoring Recent Trends in the ATM Managed Services Market | Infiniti's Success Story on Helping a Client Identify New Growth Avenues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 08:36am EDT

Digital and technological transformations in ATM (Automated Teller Machine) managed services is a highly challenging milestone. However, companies in the sector need to embrace advanced digital technologies to enhance the user experience, increase usage, and create an edge over other key market players. Infiniti’s recent client engagement for a prominent company in the ATM managed services market provides critical insights into how our industry experts helped the client identify the latest trends in the industry and adapt to enhance customer experience. Other key objectives of the engagement include:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005504/en/

Custom market intelligence for a company in the ATM managed services market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Custom market intelligence for a company in the ATM managed services market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

  • Identify cost-effective technology trends in the market on which they can capitalize
  • Enhance customer experience and ensure protection against ATM fraud
  • Strategize to compete with rising competition from digital payment channels

Infiniti’s custom market intelligence experts addressed the client's key concerns through a thorough analysis of market factors and trends that had a direct impact on the client’s business, enabling the client to understand the gaps to be covered.

Request a free proposal for complete access to unprecedented market insights on the ATM managed services market.

Based on the comprehensive market intelligence and competitor analysis study undertaken, industry experts at Infiniti recommended a series of strategies for the client to enhance operations and business growth. The client was also provided vital insights into the market dynamics across different regions, competitor strategies, the impact of COVID-19 on the sector, and the latest technology trends in the market. The custom market intelligence helped the client identify critical gaps in their service offerings in contrast with the key market competitors. The insights gained through the engagement also enabled the client to reduce operational costs by 20%, invest in lucrative markets and technologies, and enhance the customer experience in ATMs resulting in greater loyalty and usage.

We analyze market trends and competitive activities to help you identify global opportunities and maximize business growth. Contact us for more insights on our solutions.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:46aAPPLE : Cash Family lets kids use Apple Pay
AQ
08:46aBITTIUM CORPORATION : Notification of Manager's Transactions
AQ
08:46aLIVEXLIVE MEDIA : Grey Space Group and Grade-A Announce "The Crew League Season One"- A First-of-Its-Kind Basketball Battle of Hip-Hop Stars and Their Entourages
PR
08:46aGENERAL MILLS : Partnership with Gunsmoke Farms to Transition 34,000 Acres of Conventional Farmland to Organic Culminates with USDA Certification
BU
08:46aINTELLICHIEF DIGITAL EVENTS PRESENTS : "Checking the Intelligence of Your Analytics"
GL
08:45aRYANAIR : UK Civil Aviation Authority Provisionally Finds NATS (En Route) Contravened Duties -- Update
DJ
08:45aFord to Expand Michigan Factory for Electric F-150
DJ
08:45aVIRBAC : Financial and Strategy_update_half-year 2020.pdf
PU
08:45aSHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Voluntary announcement - toripalimab for treatment of soft tissue sarcoma is granted the orphan-drug designation by the fda
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
2DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE BOARD REVIEWING BORSA ITALIANA BIDS ON THURSDAY: sources
3CLINIGEN GROUP PLC : CLINIGEN : Full Year results for the year ended 30 June 2020
4RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : EANS-Adhoc RBI amends proposal for the util..
5VISA : VISA : Transcript

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group