Monitoring of greenhouse gases in cattle ranches in five municipalities of Jalisco

10/05/2020 | 11:50am EDT
  • The monitoring will allow to know the emissions generated by two types of livestock that are developed in this state of Mexico

October 2, 2020. As part of the research agenda of the Biodiversity and Sustainable Agro-silvo-pastoral Landscapes project, known as BioPaSOS, and implemented by CATIE (Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center), in key territories of the state of Jalisco, Mexico, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are being monitored on 10 cattle ranches, of which five practice conventional cattle raising and the other five implement silvo-pastoral practices.

The ranches are located in the municipalities of El Limón, Tuxcacuesco, Autlán de Navarro, Villa Purificación and La Huerta, which belong to the territories of the Inter-municipal Environmental Board for the Integrated Management of the Lower Ayuquila River Basin (JIRA, its Spanish acronym-), the South Coast Intermunicipal Environmental Board (JICOSUR, its Spanish acronym) and the Sierra de Manantlán Biosphere Reserve (RBSM, its Spanish acronym) of the National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (CONANP, its Spanish acronym).

The objective of the monitoring is to determine the GHG emissions produced by the conventional livestock production system vs. the silvo-pastoral livestock production system, and to evidence the contributions made by silvo-pastoral systems in reducing emissions.

In addition, we try to determine the tons of CO2 equivalent generated by the different gases (Methane, CO2 and Nitrous Oxide).

The monitoring is being conducted by Andrés Vega, Francisco Casasola and Felipe Peguero, researchers from CATIE's Livestock and Environmental Management Unit, together with the technical team of the BioPaSOS project in Jalisco.

The BioPaSOS project is being implemented with the support of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), in coordination with the National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (CONABIO, its Spanish acrony) and the Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER), with funding from the International Climate Initiative (IKI) and with multiple local partners in their areas of intervention.

More information/written by:

Juan Edduardo Betanzos
Local Coordinator in Jalisco
Biodiversity and Sustainable Agro-silvopastoral Landscapes (BioPaSOS)
CATIE
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Disclaimer

CATIE - Centro Agronómico Tropical de Investigación y Enseñanza published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 15:49:03 UTC
