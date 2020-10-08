Log in
Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 27th weekly report

10/08/2020 | 10:30am EDT
Summary

Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report covers the press releases concerning:
- Survey on bank evaluation on housing - August 2020, published on September 28;
- Business and consumer surveys - September 2020, published on September 29;
- Business turnover, employment, wage and hours worked index in retail trade - August 2020, published on September 29;
- CPI/HICP Flash Estimate 2020 - September 2020, published on September 30;
- Monthly Employment and Unemployment Estimates - August 2020, published on September 30;
- Industrial production index - August 2020, published on September 30;
- Tourism activity - Flash Estimate - August 2020, published on October 01;
- Deaths by week - Preliminary data 2020, published on October 01.
For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 14:29:04 UTC
