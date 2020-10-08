Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 27th weekly report

Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report covers the press releases concerning:

- Survey on bank evaluation on housing - August 2020, published on September 28;

- Business and consumer surveys - September 2020, published on September 29;

- Business turnover, employment, wage and hours worked index in retail trade - August 2020, published on September 29;

- CPI/HICP Flash Estimate 2020 - September 2020, published on September 30;

- Monthly Employment and Unemployment Estimates - August 2020, published on September 30;

- Industrial production index - August 2020, published on September 30;

- Tourism activity - Flash Estimate - August 2020, published on October 01;

- Deaths by week - Preliminary data 2020, published on October 01.

For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.