Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 27th weekly report

Summary
Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report covers the press releases concerning:
- Survey on bank evaluation on housing - August 2020, published on September 28;
- Business and consumer surveys - September 2020, published on September 29;
- Business turnover, employment, wage and hours worked index in retail trade - August 2020, published on September 29;
- CPI/HICP Flash Estimate 2020 - September 2020, published on September 30;
- Monthly Employment and Unemployment Estimates - August 2020, published on September 30;
- Industrial production index - August 2020, published on September 30;
- Tourism activity - Flash Estimate - August 2020, published on October 01;
- Deaths by week - Preliminary data 2020, published on October 01.
For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.
Disclaimer
