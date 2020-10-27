Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 30th weekly report

Summary
Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report covers the press releases concerning:
- Industrial production price index - September 2020, published on October 20;
- Interest rates implied in housing loans - September 2020, published on October 20;
- Monthly Economic Survey - September 2020, published on October 20;
- Context indicators for the COVID-19 pandemic in Portugal, published on October 23.
For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.
