Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 40th weekly report

Summary
Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report covers the press releases concerning:
- Survey on bank evaluation on housing - November 2020, published on December 27;
- Business turnover, employment, wage and hours worked index in retail trade - November 2020, published on December 29;
- Tourism activity - Flash Estimate - November 2020, published on December 30;
- Industrial production index - November 2020, published on December 30.
For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.
Disclaimer
