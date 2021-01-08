Log in
Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 40th weekly report

01/08/2021
Summary

Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report covers the press releases concerning:
- Survey on bank evaluation on housing - November 2020, published on December 27;
- Business turnover, employment, wage and hours worked index in retail trade - November 2020, published on December 29;
- Tourism activity - Flash Estimate - November 2020, published on December 30;
- Industrial production index - November 2020, published on December 30.
For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 16:21:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
