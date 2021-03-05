Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 47th weekly report

Summary
Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report covers the press releases concerning:
- Tourism activity - December 2020, published on February 15;
- Transport activities - Air Transport Flash Statistics - December 2020, published on February 17;
- Interest rates implied in housing loans - January 2021, published on February 17;
- Monthly Economic Survey - January 2021, published on February 18;
- Industrial production price index - January 2021, published on February 18;
- Deaths by week - Preliminary data 2021 - Weeks 01 to 05, published on February 19;
- Income and Living Conditions - Provisional data - 2020, published on February 19.
For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.
