Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 47th weekly report

03/05/2021 | 10:59am EST
Summary

Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report covers the press releases concerning:
- Tourism activity - December 2020, published on February 15;
- Transport activities - Air Transport Flash Statistics - December 2020, published on February 17;
- Interest rates implied in housing loans - January 2021, published on February 17;
- Monthly Economic Survey - January 2021, published on February 18;
- Industrial production price index - January 2021, published on February 18;
- Deaths by week - Preliminary data 2021 - Weeks 01 to 05, published on February 19;
- Income and Living Conditions - Provisional data - 2020, published on February 19.
For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 15:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
