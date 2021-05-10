Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 58th weekly report

Summary
Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report covers the press releases concerning:
- House price statistics at local level - 4th Quarter of 2020, published on May 05;
- New housing construction cost index - March 2021, published on May 07.
For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.
