News: Latest News
Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 58th weekly report

05/10/2021 | 07:26am EDT
Summary

Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report covers the press releases concerning:
- House price statistics at local level - 4th Quarter of 2020, published on May 05;
- New housing construction cost index - March 2021, published on May 07.
For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 11:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
