Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 61st weekly report

06/02/2021 | 07:41am EDT
Summary

Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report covers the press releases concerning:
- Commercial Property Price Index - 2020, published on May 26;
- Survey on bank evaluation on housing - April 2021, published on May 27;
- Business and consumer surveys - May 2021, published on May 28;
- Business turnover, employment, wages and hours worked index in retail trade - April 2021, published on May 28;
- Portuguese Life Tables - 2018 - 2020, published on May 28;
- One year after the start of the pandemic: a brief overview, published on May 28.
For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 11:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS