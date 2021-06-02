Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 61st weekly report

Summary
Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report covers the press releases concerning:
- Commercial Property Price Index - 2020, published on May 26;
- Survey on bank evaluation on housing - April 2021, published on May 27;
- Business and consumer surveys - May 2021, published on May 28;
- Business turnover, employment, wages and hours worked index in retail trade - April 2021, published on May 28;
- Portuguese Life Tables - 2018 - 2020, published on May 28;
- One year after the start of the pandemic: a brief overview, published on May 28.
For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.
Disclaimer
