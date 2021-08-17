Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 72nd weekly report

Summary
Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report covers the press releases concerning:
- International trade statistics - June 2021, published on 9 August 2021;
- Business turnover, employment, wages, and hours worked indices in Industry - June 2021, published on 9 August 2021;
- Business turnover, employment, wages, and hours worked indices in Services - June 2021, published on 10 August 2021;
- New housing construction cost index - June 2021, published on 10 August 2021;
- Employment statistics - 2nd quarter of 2021, published on 11 August 2021;
- Consumer price index - July 2021, published on 11 August 2021;
- Indices of production, employment, and wages in Construction - June 2021, published on 12 August 2021;
- Gross monthly earnings per employee - 2nd quarter 2021, published on 12 August 2021;
- Tourism activity - June 2021, published on 13 August 2021;
- Labour cost index - 2nd quarter of 2021, published on 13 August 2021;
- Vital statistics - monthly data, July 2021, published on 13 August 2021.
For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.
