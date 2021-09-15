Log in
Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 76th weekly report

09/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Summary

Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report covers the press releases concerning:
- Transport activities - 2nd Quarter of 2021, published on September 08;
- New housing construction cost index - July 2021, published on September 08;
- International trade statistics - July 2021, published on September 09;
- Business turnover, employment, wages, and hours worked indices in industry - July 2021, published on September 09;
- Consumer price index - August 2021, published on September 10;
- Construction: building permits and completed buildings - 2nd Quarter of 2021, published on September 10;
- Business turnover, employment, wages, and hours worked indices in services - July 2021, published on September 10.
For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS