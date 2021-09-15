Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 76th weekly report

Summary
Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report covers the press releases concerning:
- Transport activities - 2nd Quarter of 2021, published on September 08;
- New housing construction cost index - July 2021, published on September 08;
- International trade statistics - July 2021, published on September 09;
- Business turnover, employment, wages, and hours worked indices in industry - July 2021, published on September 09;
- Consumer price index - August 2021, published on September 10;
- Construction: building permits and completed buildings - 2nd Quarter of 2021, published on September 10;
- Business turnover, employment, wages, and hours worked indices in services - July 2021, published on September 10.
For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.
