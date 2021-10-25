Log in
Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 82nd weekly report

10/25/2021 | 05:24am EDT
Summary

Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report covers the press releases concerning:

- Transport activities - Air Transport Flash Statistics - August 2021, published on October 19;

- Industrial production price index - September 2021, published on October 19;

- Interest rates implied in housing loans - September 2021, published on October 20;

- Monthly Economic Survey - September 2021, published on October 20.

For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
