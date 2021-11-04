Log in
Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 83rd weekly report

11/04/2021 | 02:06pm EDT
Summary

Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report covers the press releases concerning:

- International trade statistics - 2020, published on October 26;

- Tourism Demand of Residents - 2nd Quarter of 2021, published on October 27;

- Survey on bank evaluation on housing - September of 2021, published on October 27;

- Business and consumer surveys - October 2021, published on October 28;

- Enterprises in Portugal - Provisional data - 2020, published on October 28;

- House prices statistics at local level - 2nd Quarter of 2021, published on October 28;

- International trade statistics - Flash Estimate - 3rd Quarter of 2021, published on October 28;

- CPI/HICP Flash Estimate - October 2021, published on October 29;

- Quarterly National Accounts - Flash Estimate - 3rd Quarter of 2021, published on October 29;

- Business turnover, employment, wages, and hours worked indices in retail trade - September 2021, published on October 29;

- Industrial production index - September 2021, published on October 29;

- Tourism activity - Flash Estimate - September 2021, published on October 29.

For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 18:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS