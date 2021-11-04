Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 83rd weekly report

Summary
Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report covers the press releases concerning:
- International trade statistics - 2020, published on October 26;
- Tourism Demand of Residents - 2nd Quarter of 2021, published on October 27;
- Survey on bank evaluation on housing - September of 2021, published on October 27;
- Business and consumer surveys - October 2021, published on October 28;
- Enterprises in Portugal - Provisional data - 2020, published on October 28;
- House prices statistics at local level - 2nd Quarter of 2021, published on October 28;
- International trade statistics - Flash Estimate - 3rd Quarter of 2021, published on October 28;
- CPI/HICP Flash Estimate - October 2021, published on October 29;
- Quarterly National Accounts - Flash Estimate - 3rd Quarter of 2021, published on October 29;
- Business turnover, employment, wages, and hours worked indices in retail trade - September 2021, published on October 29;
- Industrial production index - September 2021, published on October 29;
- Tourism activity - Flash Estimate - September 2021, published on October 29.
