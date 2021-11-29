Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 87th weekly report

Summary
Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report covers the press releases concerning:
- Information and knowledge society Business survey - 2021, published on November 22;
- Information and knowledge society - household survey - 2021, published on November 22;
- Interest rates implied in housing loans - October 2021, published on November 23;
- Globalization Statistics - Foreign Affiliates Statistics - 2020, published on November 25.
For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.
