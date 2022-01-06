Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 92nd weekly report

Summary
Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report covers the press releases concerning:
- Survey on bank evaluation on housing - November 2021, published on December 28;
- Business turnover, employment, wages, and hours worked index in retail trade - November 2021, published on December 29;
- Industrial production index - November 2021, published on December 30.
For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.
Disclaimer
Statistics Portugal published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 11:17:01 UTC.