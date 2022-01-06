Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 92nd weekly report

01/06/2022 | 06:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Summary

Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report covers the press releases concerning:

- Survey on bank evaluation on housing - November 2021, published on December 28;

- Business turnover, employment, wages, and hours worked index in retail trade - November 2021, published on December 29;

- Industrial production index - November 2021, published on December 30.

For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 11:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
06:38aMonthly update of the symmetric adjustment of the equity capital charge for Solvency II – end December 2021
PU
06:38aTRADEWINDS / SEANERGY'S STAMATIS TSANTANIS : Focus on improving ships' efficiency until 'solutions become apparent'
PU
06:38aSHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : Overseas regulatory announcement (h shares)
PU
06:38aTHORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC : Notification of the voluntary liquidation of dormant subsidiary of Mermaid
PU
06:38aOBSEVA : Announces Positive Topline Results for Linzagolix 200 mg with Add-Back Therapy in the Phase 3 EDELWEISS 3 Trial in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Endometriosis-Associated Pain - Form 6-K
PU
06:37aChina plans peace envoy for conflict-riven Horn of Africa
RE
06:36aSWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
06:35aIndonesia revokes more than 2,000 mining and plantation permits
RE
06:35aGEO GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:35aAXA : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
2Magseis Fairfield receives conditional award of OBN contract
3NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Sell rating from Jefferies
4SocGen's car leasing unit ALD to buy LeasePlan for 4.9 bln euros
5Analysis-Investors brace for quantitative tightening as Fed sends hawki..

HOT NEWS