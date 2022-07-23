Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Monkeypox outbreak constitutes global health emergency - WHO

07/23/2022 | 10:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows test tubes labelled

(Reuters) - The rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization's highest level of alert, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday.

The WHO label - a "public health emergency of international concern" - is designed to sound an alarm that a coordinated international response is needed and could unlock funding and global efforts to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

Members of an expert committee that met on Thursday to discuss the potential recommendation were split on the decision, two sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Reuters earlier, but the final decision falls to the U.N. agency's director-general.

Announcing his decision to declare the health emergency during a media briefing in Geneva, Tedros confirmed that the committee had failed to reach a consensus.

So far this year, there have been more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox in more than 60 countries, and five deaths in Africa.

The viral disease - which spreads via close contact and tends to cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions - has been spreading chiefly in men who have sex with men in the recent outbreak, outside Africa where it is endemic.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London and John Revill in Zurich; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.06% 437.92 Real-time Quote.-18.58%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.27% 142.45 Real-time Quote.-18.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:38aTurkey summons Swedish charges d'affaires over 'terrorist propaganda' in Stockholm - sources
RE
11:26aEU looks to replace gas from Russia with Nigerian supplies
RE
11:21aChina heightens warning to U.S. over possible House Speaker Pelosi visit to Taiwan -FT
RE
10:44aReactions to Russia's strike on Ukraine's Odesa port
RE
10:43aEU looks to replace gas from Russia with Nigerian supplies
RE
10:41aMonkeypox outbreak constitutes global health emergency - WHO
RE
10:37aThousands join Budapest Pride march in sweltering heat
RE
10:37aWHO's Tedros acted as tie-breaker to break disagreement over Monkeypox designation
RE
10:37aWho's tedros says he had to act as tie-breaker to break deadloc…
RE
10:34aWildfire burns coastal homes in Greek island Lesbos, beach resort evacuated
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Orange and MasMovil sign $19 billion merger agreement in Spain
2China says medical insurance fund in the black, responding to concerns
3Volkswagen CEO, facing series of setbacks, will step down
4ICICI Bank: Opening Remarks of Analyst Call for quarter ended June 30, ..
5China's home-grown C919 jet nears certification as test planes complete..

HOT NEWS