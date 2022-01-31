Log in
Monogram Luxury Appliances Enters Multi-Year Partnership with Gwyneth Paltrow

01/31/2022 | 10:34am EST
Paltrow will take the stage at the 2022 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show on
February 8 to highlight wellness in kitchen design

Monogram – the luxury appliance brand synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship and sophisticated design – has entered a multi-year partnership with award-winning actor and global entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow. The lifestyle and wellness guru and founder of Goop has chosen the Monogram line for use in her own homes and will integrate Monogram appliances into her culinary approach, which is rooted in simple recipes and mindfully sourced, quality ingredients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005589/en/

Monogram Luxury Appliances Enters Multi-Year Partnership with Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo: Business Wire)

Monogram Luxury Appliances Enters Multi-Year Partnership with Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo: Business Wire)

In collaboration with her architect and designer and with expertise from Monogram’s design experts, Paltrow has outfitted her Los Angeles and Santa Barbara homes with luxury appliances from Monogram. The projects will be revealed later this year. As a Monogram spokesperson and ambassador, Paltrow will also represent the brand throughout 2022 at premier industry events, brand activations and with featured content on social channels. The collaboration will also highlight Paltrow’s own recipe content series created in her new kitchens.

“The focal point of our household is always the kitchen. It’s where I cook weekend brunches for our extended, modern family and where we catch up with our kids after a long day,” said Paltrow. “With Monogram, we found a kitchen that’s both a workhorse and beautiful. It fits seamlessly into the aesthetic of our home.”

“Gwyneth ​​personifies the Monogram brand with her sophisticated taste in design that’s paired with a practical perspective of luxury integrated into everyday life,” said Julie Burns, executive director, Monogram. “Wellness isn’t just a staple in the food we create and eat in our kitchens, it’s become a central theme in design as we spend more time at home. Monogram is excited to have Gwyneth’s inspiration and collaboration as we embark on a wellness journey for our consumers.

On February 8, Paltrow will headline the main stage at the 2022 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, North America’s largest trade show dedicated to all aspects of kitchen and bath design. The featured discussion with Paltrow will be hosted by Monogram Creative Director Richard T. Anuszkiewicz. They will be joined by famed interior designer Brigette Romanek to discuss the inspiration in Gwyneth’s homes and how she has integrated Monogram appliances into her lifestyle and wellness approach. Follow @MonogramAppliances on Instagram for more details.

Please email KBIS.RSVP@geappliances.com if you’re interested in booking a Monogram booth media tour at KBIS 2022. For more information about the Monogram brand and available products, visit Monogram.com

About Monogram

For more than 30 years, the Monogram luxury appliance brand has been synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship and sophisticated design. Through artisan-inspired quality control and a relentless commitment to innovation, Monogram offers unique kitchen solutions to discerning consumers. For more information, visit www.monogram.com.


