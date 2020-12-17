Log in
Monroe Capital Supports Corsair Capital LLC's Majority Investment in Identity Intelligence Group, LLC

12/17/2020 | 06:02am EST
Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) today announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the majority investment in Identity Intelligence Group, LLC (“IDIQ”) by private equity sponsor Corsair Capital LLC.

Founded in 2009, IDIQ is a tech-enabled leader in credit report and identity theft monitoring. IDIQ provides credit reporting, identity theft and dark web monitoring, identity restoration and related family protection services in the rapidly evolving $20 billion consumer identity monitoring market. Through its industry-leading IdentityIQ®, MyScoreIQ® and DataBreachIQ® brands, IDIQ helps protect consumers from the increasing threat of identity theft and fraud, particularly as consumers continue to shift their financial and retail habits to digital, as well as provides planning and response support for businesses in the event of a data breach.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2020 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year; Global M&A Network as the 2020 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; Private Debt Investor as the 2017 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.


© Business Wire 2020
