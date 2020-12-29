Log in
Monroe Capital Supports Dude Solutions, Inc.'s Add-on Acquisition of Confirm Solutions Limited

12/29/2020 | 11:01am GMT
Monroe Capital LLC today announced it acted as administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of Confirm Solutions Limited (“Confirm”) by Dude Solutions, Inc. (“Dude Solutions”), an existing portfolio company of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.

Confirm software enables public sector organizations to deliver critical infrastructure services, maximize operational efficiencies and leverage internet of things ("IoT") technology to unlock smart applications and use cases. Dude Solutions is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of operations management solutions to education, government, healthcare, senior living, manufacturing and membership-based organizations. The addition of Confirm further expands the service offering and aligns with Dude Solutions’ continued growth strategy. The acquisition also extends Dude Solutions’ presence geographically in both EMEA and APAC.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2020 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year; Global M&A Network as the 2020 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; Private Debt Investor as the 2018 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.


© Business Wire 2020
