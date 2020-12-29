Monroe Capital Supports Dude Solutions, Inc.'s Add-on Acquisition of Confirm Solutions Limited

Monroe Capital LLC today announced it acted as administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of Confirm Solutions Limited (“Confirm”) by Dude Solutions, Inc. (“Dude Solutions”), an existing portfolio company of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.

Confirm software enables public sector organizations to deliver critical infrastructure services, maximize operational efficiencies and leverage internet of things ("IoT") technology to unlock smart applications and use cases. Dude Solutions is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of operations management solutions to education, government, healthcare, senior living, manufacturing and membership-based organizations. The addition of Confirm further expands the service offering and aligns with Dude Solutions’ continued growth strategy. The acquisition also extends Dude Solutions’ presence geographically in both EMEA and APAC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005063/en/