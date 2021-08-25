Log in
Monroe Capital Supports Monomoy Capital Partners' Acquisition of Liberty Safe Holding Corporation

08/25/2021 | 06:02am EDT
Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) today announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of Liberty Safe Holding Corporation (“Liberty Safe”) by private equity sponsor Monomoy Capital Partners.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Payson, Utah, Liberty Safe is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of branded and private label home and gun safes for residential use. The company sells its safe products through the largest independent dealer network in the industry and through national sporting goods, farm goods and home improvement retailers.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Naples, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2021 Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; Private Debt Investor as the 2020 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2020 Lender of the Year, and 2020 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2020 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.


© Business Wire 2021
