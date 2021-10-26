Monroe Capital Supports The CM Group's Acquisition of decile.ten communications

Monroe Capital LLC today announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of decile.ten communications (“d10”) by The CM Group, LLC, an existing portfolio company of NaviMed Capital.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts, The CM Group is an integrated healthcare agency of innovative and imaginative subject-matter experts dedicated to providing scientific and commercialization strategies and services to the life sciences industry. d10 is an industry leader in providing medical communications and digital services to the life sciences industry. Specializing in launches and leading brands through their lifecycle, d10 provides tailored services that help clients engage and educate their key constituencies. With the acquisition, The CM Group will now offer a more comprehensive suite of services that span the commercialization journey and are delivered with the personalized, high-touch service for which both companies are known.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; Global M&A Network as the 2021 Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; Private Debt Investor as the 2020 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2020 Lender of the Year, and 2020 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

